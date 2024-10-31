Amaran Opening Day Box Office Collections Tamil Nadu: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's war-actioner begins with a BANG; grosses Rs 16 crore on Day 1

The latest Tamil release, Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles has taken a banger start at the box office. The Venky Atluri-directed movie has grossed around Rs 16 crore in Tamil Nadu, which is massive for a Sivakarthikeyan film.

Amaran Takes A Flying Start At Kollywood Box Office; Career-Best Opening For Sivakarthikeyan

After smashing excellent pre-sales, the biographical war-action drama has taken a record start at the Kollywood box office, grossing Rs 15 crore to Rs 16 crore on the opening day. This is by far Sivakarthikeyan's career-best opening. Also, the movie emerged as the third-biggest opener in the state this year after The Greatest Of All Time and Vettaiyan.

Moreover, the movie has met with positive word-of-mouth, which will ensure an instant boost in its collections in the following days. The biopic is expected to do wonders in its four-day extended opening weekend. If it shows a good hold post the festive weekend, grossing Rs 100 crore at the box office will be a cakewalk.

Amaran Grosses Rs 35 Crore Worldwide; Eyeing A Superhit Theatrical Run

Besides its home run, the Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer is also faring very well in other states. The movie fared better than Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar in Andhra Pradesh, which is encouraging. As per estimates, the movie has grossed Rs 35 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office.

This is the fourth biggest start for a Tamil movie this year after The GOAT, Vettaiyan, and Indian 2 globally. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, the movie is set for a superhit theatrical run at the box office.

Amaran will get a free run at the Kollywood box office till the next biggie arrives on November 14, in the name of Kanguva. The movie has enough days to record a healthy total before signing off from the cinemas.

Watch Amaran Trailer:

About Amaran

Sivakarthikeyan starrer biographical action war film Amaran is finally in theaters this Diwali and was released on October 31, 2024. The movie, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, tells the tale of martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan, who fought valiantly for the nation in a counter-terrorism operation.

The film is based on a segment from the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh taken from the account of the Major's life. Aside from SK, Sai Pallavi plays the lead role of Mukund Varadarajan’s wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Amaran In Theatres

Amaran is available in theatres near you. You can book your tickets through online ticket-booking websites or collect them from the counter itself.

