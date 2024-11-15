2024 has been a roller-coaster for Tamil cinema. While some big tentpole movies slowed down after a banger start, some mid-budget movies performed above expectations. With the new release of the much-awaited movie Kanguva, Pinkvilla curated a list of the biggest Kollywood openers of 2024 at the worldwide box office. Check it out!

Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT) rules at the top with a near Rs 100 crore opening globally. The Venkat Prabhu directorial smashed Rs 99 crore on Day 1, becoming the biggest Kollywood opener of 2024 worldwide. The movie went on to emerge as the highest grossing Kollywood movie of 2024, as well.

Vettaiyan, starring Superstar Rajinikanth along with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and others, clocked an opening of Rs 63.50 crore worldwide. This is the 2nd best opening of a Tamil movie at the global box office in 2024. The movie opened to mixed audience chatter, which curtailed its business to Rs 260 crore gross worldwide.

Though Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 didn't click with the audience and ended up being a disaster. It had a very good opening day of Rs 55 crore globally, making the film the third biggest Kollywood opener of 2024.

The fourth place belongs to the latest release, Kanguva, starring Suriya. It has taken an opening of Rs 37.50 crore worldwide. Although it is Suriya's career-best opening, it's quite underwhelming considering the huge production cost and pan-India stature of the film. The movie opened to mixed to negative word-of-mouth, which is sure to impact its business. It will be interesting to see how this mystical period drama will survive at the box office.

Amaran rests at the fifth spot, with around Rs 34 crore opening at the worldwide box office. The biopic war action drama starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi emerged as the 2nd highest grossing Tamil movie of 2024, surpassing Vettaiyan. The movie is heading for a global finish around Rs 300 crore.

Top 5 Biggest Kollywood Openers Of 2024 At The Worldwide Box Office

1. The Greatest Of All Time: Rs 99 crore

2. Vettaiyan: Rs 63.50 crore

3. Indian 2: Rs 55 crore

4. Kanguva: Rs 37.50 crore

5. Amaran: Rs 34 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

