Box Office: Fast and Furious 7 returns to Chinese theaters for 10th anniversary, earns USD 1.3 million

Fast and Furious 7, celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, has made its way back to Chinese theaters. The 2015 film, still the highest-grossing franchise installment in the country, drew fans once again and impressed box office trackers with a USD 1.3 million haul from over 3,500 screens.

During its original run, Furious 7 made history in China, collecting a staggering USD 390 million. With the recent re-release, the film’s total in the region has climbed to USD 392 million. Globally, it pulled in USD 1.15 billion, making it the 13th highest-grossing movie of all time, right behind The Avengers (1.52 billion). In the domestic market alone, the film opened with USD 147.18 million and went on to earn USD 353 million.

Directed by James Wan, Furious 7 featured familiar faces including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Paul Walker, alongside new ones like Jason Statham and Kurt Russell. The story chronicled Dominic Toretto and his crew fighting against a deadly terrorist, all while racing to secure a powerful hacking tool called God’s Eye.

But Furious 7 is remembered more for being Walker’s last film than for its action. The actor, for those unversed, died in a tragic car accident in 2013. Production was halted for months and eventually resumed with the help of Walker’s brothers, Caleb and Cody, standing in for their late brother’s unfinished scenes. The movie’s emotional ending served as a heartfelt farewell that to this date is etched in the hearts of fans around the world.

With a massive USD 250 million budget, the film received praise for its stunts, energy, and poignant tribute to Walker.

A decade later, Furious 7 holds a special place in fans’ hearts and clearly its appeal hasn’t faded, especially in China. The re-release is a testament to the legacy of the film and the enduring love for both the franchise and Paul Walker.

Notably, China recently announced restrictions on Hollywood imports in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s revised tariff plans for it. Earlier, the Middle Kingdom used to allow 34 foreign films a year to entertain its masses, most of which were naturally Western titles.

Could the geopolitical tensions between the two superpowers lead to losses for people in showbiz? Only time will tell.

