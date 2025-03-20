Vin Diesel Gets Emotional at Fast & Furious Co-Star Gal Gadot's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony; Recalls Heartfelt Memories

Vin Diesel could not help but get emotional while celebrating his Fast & Furious co-star Gal Gadot as she received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The Fast & Furious series has always been about more than fast cars and explosions. It has always been about family. And no one gets the theme better than Diesel.

Diesel paid tribute to his longtime co-star Gadot for her Hollywood Walk of Fame star. While the event was all about celebrating Gadot's stellar career, Diesel's remarks turned personal and went into their bond, which he said had stood the test of time.

During the ceremony, Diesel commended Gadot not only for her breakout role in the blockbuster series but for the influence she's had in his life. As per videos from the ceremony posted by Variety, he testified emotionally about what she meant to him and his family. He confessed that condensing what he felt in two minutes was almost impossible, highlighting that, apart from being a great actress, she had become a part of the family.

Diesel then shared a heartwarming memory of his mother, also noticing their special bond. After watching a film, she told him their chemistry was its best part—and a lifelong friendship began.

He said, "The reward for me, after the movie came out [Fast & Furious], she became friends with my mother because my mother said, 'The best thing about the movie was your chemistry with Gal Gadot.' And that was the beginning of the whole future of Fast & Furious."

Gadot became part of the Fast & Furious franchise in 2009's fourth film as Gisele Yashar, gaining instant popularity among fans. But her relationship with Diesel went much deeper than the chemistry they shared on-screen.

As time went on, their friendship only grew stronger. Diesel remembered how Gadot was present with him during life's greatest moments. She was also one of the first people to comfort him after the tragic death of Paul Walker, supporting him through the toughest days of his life.

He said, "Gal was there when my daughter was born, and she was a part of me becoming a father; she was also part of my son being born and was just Aunty Gal to my kids. We are very about family. Everyone makes it a meme, but it's very real—we are very about family… After Pablo, after Paul left… Gal was the first one at my house to wipe my tears. I just love her so much."

Vin Diesel, visibly emotional, expressed his deep gratitude for her presence in his life. While Gal Gadot will next be seen in the Evil Queen role in Disney's forthcoming Snow White, the previous Fast X movie hinted at her reunion with Diesel in the next film.