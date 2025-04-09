Box Office: As China mulls Hollywood ban, check out its 5 highest-grossing imports

As trade tensions between the US and China continue to escalate, Hollywood could face an unexpected blow in one of its most lucrative overseas markets. With speculations mounting over Beijing mulling a ban on American films in response to Washington's aggressive tariffs, it's worth revisiting which Tinseltown blockbusters have made the most significant impact in the region.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame

The finale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame, earned an astonishing USD 595 million in China alone. With high-stakes action and an emotional farewell for beloved characters, the film was as massive a cultural event in the Middle Kingdom as it was worldwide.

The Fate of the Furious

The eighth entry in the Fast and Furious franchise struck gold in China, where audiences have long embraced the series's adrenaline-pumping action. It raced to an impressive USD 373.9 million, proving the franchise's global appeal.

Furious 7

Often regarded as a turning point for the franchise's popularity in Asia, Furious 7 delivered action and emotion in equal measure. The film earned USD 339.7 million, courtesy of its tribute to the late Paul Walker hook.

Avengers: Infinity War

The immediate predecessor to Endgame, Infinity War, pulled USD 334.7 million in China. Its shocking cliffhanger and ensemble cast captivated audiences, fueling anticipation for its sequel.

Advertisement

Aquaman

DC's underwater adventure made waves in China with a box office total of USD 281.8 million. It's visually rich world-building, and star Jason Momoa's performance contributed to its success, thanks to strong word-of-mouth buzz.

These numbers prove the vital role Chinese audiences play in Hollywood's international success. If a ban materializes, studios could face significant losses.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, two widely followed Chinese bloggers conveyed that China may be considering prohibiting American properties in its theaters.

Speaking of recent Hollywood success stories in China, A Minecraft Movie opened in the market in first place last weekend with ticket sales of USD 14.5 million—just over 10 percent of its USD 144 million international haul. In 2024, the top US release in the country was Warner Bros.' Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which brought in a hefty USD 132 million.

The US film industry has so far escaped direct retaliation from countries affected by President Trump's tariff actions, but China—as we all know—is not known for possessing nerves of steel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ne Zha 2 10th Sunday China Box Office: Biggest Chinese hit earns strong USD 2 million on day 68