Box Office: KGF 2 goes over Rs. 1100 crores Worldwide; Overtakes RRR as Third biggest Indian movie ever

KGF Chapter 2 crossed Rs. 1000 crores worldwide last weekend and it took just five more days to pick another Rs. 100 crores, cruising past Rs. 1100 crores on Thursday. The Yash starrer outpaced RRR, which was also heading for Rs. 1100 crores and stands around Rs. 5 crores shy of the benchmark. Accordingly, KGF 2 is now the biggest grosser of the year 2022 worldwide and is likely to stay that way with the only challenge to be Lal Singh Chaddha if that breakouts in China.

That also gives KGF Chapter 2 the bragging rights to the third Indian movie to hit Rs. 1100 crores mark. The film will probably add another Rs. 75 crores or so to its total in India, but if there is some overperformance, Rs. 1200 crores worldwide is a possibility but realistically the movie will settle in the 1100s.

The overseas business of the movie sits at $24.25 million approx. There was a surge in collections due to the Eid holidays on the weekdays in the Middle East and Malaysia. Since there are holidays in the Gulf, the actuals are yet to be received but they are likely to be around estimated numbers. There is probably still enough gas left in the tank to cross $25 million internationally.

The worldwide territorial box office breakdown for the KGF Chapter 2 is listed below.

Karnataka - Rs. 160 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 146 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 101 crores

Kerala - Rs. 60 crores

North India - Rs. 455 crores

Total - Rs. 922 crores

USA/CAN - $7.25 million

Middle East - $6.25 million Approx

Australia - $2.50 million

New Zealand - $0.42 million

Malaysia - $2.55 million

Singapore - $0.88 million

Nepal - $0.90 million

Rest of Asia - $0.60 million

UK - $1.40 million

Europe and Africa - $1.50 million

Overseas - $24.25 million or Rs. 185 crores