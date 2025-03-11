Box Office: Will Sonic 3 race to USD 500M club? Here’s where its global total stands currently

Almost three months into its release, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still showing strong legs at the box office, garnering another USD 1 million from overseas markets this weekend, bringing its international total to USD 252 million. Allied with its domestic gross of USD 235.8 million, the film’s global cume as of this writing stands at USD 487.8 million, edging closer to the coveted USD 500 million milestone.

Notably, the film’s continued impressive theatrical performance comes despite its digital and streaming availability.

With a production budget of USD 120 million, excluding marketing costs, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has proven to be a commercial success for Paramount Pictures, which, for reasons beyond comprehension, opted to make the offering available on Paramount+ at no additional cost, potentially capping its revenue ceiling. While reaching the USD 500 million club remains a possibility, industry projections now suggest the film will likely finish its run at around USD 490 million globally.

Advertisement

For those interested, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues the high-speed adventures of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they face off against Shadow the Hedgehog, who forges an alliance with the notorious, vengeful scientist duo Ivo and Gerald Robotnik. The film reunites the original voice cast, including Ben Schwartz as the titular character, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Tails, Idris Elba as Knuckles, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Jim Carrey reprising his role as Dr. Robotnik. Additionally, Keanu Reeves joins the franchise in a mysterious new role.

The Sonic franchise has been a strong performer for Paramount, with the previous two installments enjoying similar box office reception as Sonic 3. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 made over USD 405 million worldwide, while the debut outing earned USD 319 million, both exceeding initial expectations. With Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the studio aimed for an even bigger spectacle—and spectacle it got.

Advertisement

As Sonic the Hedgehog 3 nears the end of its theatrical run, its legacy as another major win for the aforementioned studio remains intact. The video game-based saga is now looking ahead to a fourth outing in the series, set for release in Spring 2027.