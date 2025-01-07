Box Office: Sonic 3 emerges highest grossing movie of the franchise in North America; Targets USD 250 million plus lifetime

The makers of the Sonic franchise released Sonic The Hedgehog 3 in US theaters on December 20, 2024. The third installment of the series opened bigger than its rival release, Mufasa: The Lion King in North America, however, they are expected to finish within the same range. Despite the clash, Sonic 3 has maintained a strong hold at the box office there. The 2024 film has now achieved a significant milestone during its theatrical run.

Sonic 3 Crosses USD 191 Million In North America; Emerges Highest Grosser Of Sonic Franchise

Jeff Howler's directorial, Sonic 3 grossed USD 62 million in the first weekend in North America. The Hollywood film collected over USD 150 million gross on New Year's eve. Within three weeks of its release, Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz-starrer has now crossed the USD 191 million gross mark at the time of the article, i.e. January 7, 2025.

The action-adventure comedy has become the highest grossing movie of the Sonic franchise in North American markets. It is now targetting USD 250 million plus lifetime at the domestic box office.

Sonic 3 Earns Over USD 350 Million Worldwide; Total Gross Collection Reaches USD 1 Billion

Released in 3761 theaters, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 has now crossed USD 350 million at the worldwide box office till January 7, 2025. Not just in North America, the 2024 film, based on the video game series, is all set to emerge as the highest grossing Sonic movie globally as well. The cume gross collection of Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves' film has crossed USD 1 billion so far.

More About Sonic 3's Box Office Performance

There has been a growing trajectory that is being observed with each Sonic installments. The 2024 movie has excelled in the worldwide business over the 2022 and 2020 films. The first part collected USD 319 million and the second installment fetched USD 405 million. Sonic 3 is eyeing to end its theatrical run with an expected total in the vicinity of USD 550 million.

With 45 percent lesser budget than Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic 3 is expected to make bigger profit at the box office. The third part hit the screens in India on January 3, 2025. While Sonic 3 won't be able to attract the Indian audience as much as Mufasa, considering its association with Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu, the Jeff Howler helmer is a Sonic winner in North America.

