First Disaster Of 2025 At The North American Box Office: Better Man bites the dust with a DISMAL USD 1 million opening weekend
Paramount’s Better Man flops in its opening weekend, grossing just USD 1 million, struggling against Den of Thieves 2. With a $100 million budget, recovery seems unlikely.
No one expected Paramount’s musical biopic Better Man to fail at the box office so uncompromisingly, but perhaps this is why showbiz is considered as ruthless as it is. A CGI monkey portrays British singer Robbie Williams in the film, which debuted in 1,291 theaters in North America. Unfortunately, it hit all the wrong notes, earning just $1 million on its opening weekend while facing stiff competition from Den of Thieves: Pantera.
Better Man was made on a $100 million budget and acquired by Paramount for a high price of $25 million, making it essential for the film to earn $65 million for the studio to recover its investment. However, that target seems unlikely given the movie’s disappointing opening. If Better Man continues at this pace, it may struggle to even gross $3 million before being pulled from theaters.
Directed by The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey, Better Man captures the rise of the bestselling local artist through the perspective of a chimpanzee, as Williams once stated he always felt less evolved than his peers. Despite being well-reviewed, the film faltered even in the UK, where Williams is more famous.
In contrast, Den of Thieves 2 is thriving. The sequel to 2018’s Den of Thieves grossed over $15 million across 3,008 North American theaters in its opening weekend. The film, starring Gerard Butler as Big Nick, a gritty Los Angeles police officer on the hunt for ex-marine turned robber Donnie (played by O’Shea Jackson Jr.), is receiving a favorable audience reception.
The film carries a $40 million production budget and centers on a massive diamond heist in Europe.
Other notable films currently in theaters include Nosferatu, Moana 2, Sonic 3, and Mufasa: The Lion King.