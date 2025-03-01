Razzie Awards 2025: Madame Web Wins Worst Picture Prize, Unfrosted and Joker 2 Get Accolades; FULL Winners’ List

Dakota Johnson starrer Madame Web bags the prize for the Worst Picture at the Razzie Awards 2025. The movie was nominated in the category alongside Joker: Folie a Deux and Unfrosted.

Madame Web via IMDB

Dakota Johnson starrer Madame Web bags the prize under the category of Worst Picture at the Razzie Awards. The movie was nominated under the category alongside Joker: Folie a Deux and Unfrosted. Apart from the Fifty Shades of Gray actress, the film starred Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. Other films in the category included Megalopolis and Reagan.

Scroll down to read the complete winner’s list:

Worst Picture 

Borderlands:
Joker: Folie à Deux 
Madame Web (WINNER)
Megalopolis 
Reagan

Supporting Actor 

Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands
Kevin Hart / Borderlands
Shia LaBeouf (in drag) / Megalopolis
Tahar Rahim / Madame Web
Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers (WINNER)

Supporting Actress 

Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter
Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) / Reagan
Emma Roberts / Madame Web
Amy Schumer / Unfrosted (WINNER)
FKA twigs / The Crow

Actor 

Jack Black / Dear Santa
Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon
Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie à Deux
Dennis Quaid / Reagan
Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted (WINNER)

Actress 

Cate Blanchett / Borderlands
Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux
Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle
Dakota Johnson / Madame Web (WINNER)
Jennifer Lopez / Atlas

Director 

S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web
Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis (WINNER)
Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie à Deux
Eli Roth / Borderlands
Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel 

The Crow
Joker: Folie à Deux (WINNER)
Kraven the Hunter
Mufasa: The Lion King
Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver

Screenplay 

Joker: Folie à Deux
Kraven the Hunter
Madame Web (WINNER)
Megalopolis
Reagan

Screen Combo 

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) / Borderlands
Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” / Unfrosted
The Entire Cast of Megalopolis / Megalopolis
Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie à Deux (WINNER)
Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as “Ronnie and Nancy”) / Reagan

