Dragon Day 18 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's movie holds well; adds Rs 1.50 crore on 3rd Monday

Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, is holding up very well at the box office. The Tamil romantic comedy is winning hearts these days.

Dragon holds well; grosses Rs 1.50 crore on 3rd Monday

Backed by AGS Entertainment, the romantic comedy added Rs 1.50 crore to the tally on 3rd Monday. The total cume of Dragon now stands at Rs 74.25 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. The movie will storm past the Rs 75 crore mark tomorrow and then march towards its final leg at the box office.

Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, Kayudu Lohar, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudeva Menon, Dragon will keep luring the audience for a couple of weeks. It is expected to stick to the cinemas until the release of Chiyaan Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran on Eid 2025.

Dragon gears up for the Hindi release this weekend

After winning hearts in its home state, the Pradeep Ranganathan movie is gearing up for its Hindi dubbed release on March 14th. It will be interesting to see how the romantic comedy performs in the North India belt. It will face tough competition from John Abraham's The Diplomat.

Advertisement

Globally, the movie is hitting the Rs 150 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run. One must know that Dragon has already bagged a Blockbuster verdict

Dragon in cinemas

Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Are you looking forward to Dragon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.