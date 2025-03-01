Box Office: Can The Diplomat become a dark horse like John Abraham's Parmanu and Madras Cafe?

John Abraham has always found success in action-packed patriotic movies, but his recent theatrical outings have been far from triumphs. While Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, gave him a much-needed blockbuster, his solo releases like Attack and Vedaa failed to set the box office on fire despite receiving critical acclaim and favorable word of mouth. Now, with The Diplomat gearing up for release, expectations remain low, and the film is not carrying significant pre-release hype. However, if it manages to strike a chord with audiences, it could prove to be a sleeper hit, much like John’s previous successes in the genre, Parmanu and Madras Cafe.

Both films were not traditional commercial offerings but thrived on strong storytelling and gripping narratives. Parmanu brought to life India’s nuclear test success story under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while Madras Cafe explored political intrigue and espionage. Neither film opened with massive footfalls and lucrative numbers, but like Attack and Vedaa, positive audience reviews ensured a steady run at the box office. The Diplomat, which revolves around real-life events and national security, seems to be cut from a similar cloth. The challenge, however, lies in overcoming the muted buzz surrounding the film.

Unlike big-scale action spectacles, a film like The Diplomat relies on a compelling screenplay to engage viewers. The opening numbers may not be extraordinary, especially in an era where larger-than-life entertainers dominate the box office. However, if the patriotic appeal clicks with the audience, the film could sustain over weeks and turn into a surprise success. With limited direct competition and a holiday weekend slot, The Diplomat could gradually build momentum.

John Abraham’s dedication to such stories has always been evident, and he has delivered some of his finest performances in films that move beyond the action genre and into politically charged productions. If The Diplomat manages to resonate with viewers in the same way as the two aforementioned films, it could mark his return to form as a solo lead. The film’s fate will ultimately depend on audience reception and whether it can hold its ground in the long run. While the road isn’t easy, The Diplomat has the potential to be this year’s underdog at the box office.

The Diplomat, initially set for a March 7 release, will arrive in theaters on March 14. Holi falls on the same day, meaning not a partial Friday box office for the film but a full-fledged one.