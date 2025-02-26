Box Office: Is Pradeep Ranganathan emerging as NEW Y-GEN STAR in Tamil Nadu?

Pradeep Ranganathan has just delivered a blockbuster with Dragon. The massive success of the Ashwath Marimuthu-directed film has sparked discussions about whether Pradeep Ranganathan could be the next-generation star of the Tamil film industry.

Coming from outside the industry, Pradeep Ranganathan is climbing the ladder of success at an impressive pace. The short filmmaker-turned-director-actor received widespread acclaim for his direction in Comali (2019). He later made his acting debut with Love Today (2022), stunning audiences with his performance. The film became a huge blockbuster, turning Pradeep into an overnight sensation.

The young actor returned to the big screen with Dragon, which also proved to be a major box-office success. The romantic comedy has surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Madha Gaja Raja, becoming the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. It continues to attract audiences and is expected to surpass the Ajith Kumar-starrer Vidaamuyarchi, claiming the #1 spot among the highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2025.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s next project is LIK (Love Insurance Kompany), a science-fiction comedy-drama. He is also working on another film with a debutant director. Additionally, the actor has confirmed that he will return to the director's chair for an action film. With these promising choices, if all goes well, his upcoming three films could extend his blockbuster streak at the box office.

Among the younger generation, no one has understood the pulse of the audience as sincerely as Pradeep Ranganathan. If his upcoming releases achieve similar box-office success, he could solidify his position as the new-gen star—or even emerge as a Superstar!

It is important to note that Tamil cinema is currently going through a transitional phase. Senior superstars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are aging, Thalapathy Vijay is moving toward politics, and Ajith Kumar is pursuing his passion for auto racing. The industry has long relied on these four major stars for business.

Sivakarthikeyan recently delivered a massive blockbuster with Amaran, showcasing his potential to emerge as the next Superstar after the industry’s four bigwigs. Don’t be surprised if both Sivakarthikeyan and Pradeep Ranganathan carry forward Tamil cinema’s legacy—not just with strong content but also with commercial success.

