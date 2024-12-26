Veera Dheera Sooran’s Arun Kumar reveals Chiyaan Vikram starrer revolves around ‘violence, forgiveness and guilt’; addresses prequel plans

Chiyaan Vikram is set to return to the big screen with the highly anticipated film Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, scheduled for release in 2025. Interestingly, the movie’s prequel is planned to follow suit, and director Arun Kumar has shared insights into this unconventional decision.

In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Arun Kumar explained, “My original idea was focused solely on the sequel. However, as I began writing the film, many backstories emerged. Right now, we don’t need to explore those. It’s like meeting someone for the first time—we ask them about today first, and only later delve into their past. Similarly, this film focuses on one specific night.”

Drawing a comparison with his previous film, Chithha, the director elaborated that it’s challenging to define a character through the events of just one night. In Chithha, the protagonist’s journey spanned a significant time period, offering a slice of his life. This inspired the decision to explore more stories through a prequel, which will delve into the backstories in greater depth.

Sharing more details about Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, Arun Kumar revealed that the film is an action thriller with a strong emotional core. He said, “The genre is an action thriller, but it also contains a lot of drama, presented in a simple narrative. It is an emotional film exploring themes of violence, forgiveness, and guilt.” (translated from Tamil).

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in the Pa. Ranjith directorial Thangalaan, where he played the role of a fierce tribal leader who takes on a sorceress to aid the British. The film, a tale of action and adventure, also starred Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in key roles.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 will see Vikram in the lead role, with director Arun Kumar (Chithha fame) at the helm. The film also features actors SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu (making his Tamil debut) in prominent roles. Additionally, Dushara Vijayan and Siddique are part of the supporting cast, while the prequel is yet to commence filming.

The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, marking his fourth collaboration with Vikram after Deiva Thirumagal, Thaandavam, and Thangalaan.

