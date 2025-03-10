Dragon Worldwide Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's rom-com turns ‘Dinosaur’; grosses Rs 135 crore in 18 days

Tamil movie Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role, continues entertaining the audience. The romantic comedy helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu has recorded another smashing day at the box office.

Dragon grosses Rs 135 crore in 18 days worldwide

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon grossed a solid Rs 135 crore at the worldwide box office in 18 days of its theatrical run. Out of this, more than Rs 100 crore came from the Indian markets alone. With this, it became the first ever Tamil movie of 2025 to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

The romantic comedy will soon beat the lifetime box office collection of Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi to bag the No.1 spot among Tamil releases this year. For the unversed, Vidaamuyarchi had scored Rs 137 crore in its entire run globally.

Looking at the current trends, the Pradeep Ranganathan movie will hit over Rs 150 crore globally by the end of its theatrical run.

Advertisement

Dragon set for Hindi release on Holi 2025

Elated by its performance, the makers of Dragon are now taking it to the Hindi heartland. The much-loved Tamil movie is gearing up for its Hindi-dubbed release on Holi 2025 weekend, March 14th.

It will face tough competition from John Abraham's The Diplomat and Sooraj Pancholi's Kesari Veer. Let's see if the movie can impress the audience in the Hindi belt.

Dragon in cinemas

Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Are you looking forward to Dragon? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

