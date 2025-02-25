Box Office: Dragon Gives a New Lease of Life to Kayadu Lohar

All it takes is one blockbuster movie to change the fortunes of an actor’s career in a tinsel town, and that’s exactly what’s happening with Assamese-origin model Kayadu Lohar who has settled in Pune now. Nearly two years after her Telugu debut through the film, Sree Vishnu's Alluri, the young actress is finally getting the attention she deserves it seems. Thanks to the roaring success of Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon, Kayadu has become one of the most talked-about actresses in the Telugu and Tamil industries at the moment.

With the film clocking impressive numbers, industry insiders are already buzzing about her next moves. One exciting development is her possible role in the upcoming film Funky, Vishwak Sen’s much-anticipated project under the direction of Jaathiratnalu movie fame director Anudeep, which could further cement her position in Tollywood. She might appear as one of the leading ladies in the movie.

From Pageants to the Silver Screen

Kayadu’s journey into acting began like the usual. She first gained recognition by participating in a jewellery pageant contest, which eventually led her to win another pageant. This exposure helped her build confidence and step into the world of cinema in the likes of Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen and other Pageant contestant winners like Manushi Chillar.

She landed a role in the 2021 Kannada film Mugilpete, marking the beginning of her acting career in films. Later, Kayadu made her Malayalam debut with Pathonpatham Noottandu (2022), a historical drama. Though the film received critical appreciation, it didn’t immediately make her a household name. Her Telugu debut followed with Alluri in 2022, where she played the female lead. Around the same time, she also ventured into Marathi cinema with I Prem U. None of these films worked out as expected and they didn't do any favours to Kayadu's career as well until Dragon happened.

A Social Media Star in the Making

Even before Dragon, Kayadu was already making waves on Instagram. Her sizzling photoshoots, aggressive fashion choices, and confident personality have made her a rising favourite among fans. Guess what, all those images of Kayadu Lohar are now trending on Twitter and Instagram, all thanks to Dragon.

Unlike many actresses who wait for films to build their public image, Kayadu has actively engaged with her audience, keeping them hooked with her picture poetry. This online presence has certainly played a role in getting her noticed by filmmakers and brands alike. Also, the actress revealed in a Telugu interview that PR work made sure that she's part of memes and says "Fake it till you make it".

What’s Next for Kayadu Lohar?

With Dragon proving to be a game-changer of sorts, all eyes are now on Kayadu’s next steps. She has some exciting projects lined up, including Thaaram and Oru Jathi Jathakam, both Tamil films that are currently in production.

If the reports about joining Vishwaksen's Funky are true, it could be another big opportunity for her. A couple of more blockbusters to her credit will make her time in the spotlight just begin.

