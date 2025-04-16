Good Bad Ugly Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 7: Ajith Kumar-led mass actioner adds Rs 5 crore on Wednesday; cume reaches Rs 111 crore

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is doing well at the box office. The mass action drama directed by Adhik Ravichandran kickstarted its box office journey with a bang and then witnessed a superlative trajectory. The Tamil-language movie is gearing up to emerge as a big success for Ajith Kumar.

Good Bad Ugly adds Rs 5 crore on Wednesday; set to face Sachein re-release

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly opened with Rs 28 crore in Tamil Nadu, recording the biggest opening for the actor. It further surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark on its fifth day, emerging as the fastest century for Ajith. The movie registered a good hold on the weekdays too and collected Rs 6 crore on Tuesday. As per estimates, the mass actioner is likely to gross over Rs 5 crore today as well.

The total collection of Good Bad Ugly now stands at Rs 111.50 crore gross at the Tamil box office. The movie is all set to face the re-release of Sachein, starring Thalapathy Vijay, slated to return to the silver screens this weekend. It will be interesting to see how Good Bad Ugly performs against the Thalapathy Vijay starrer.

Day-wise box office collection of Good Bad Ugly is as follows:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 28 crore 2 Rs 14.50 crore 3 Rs 18.50 crore 4 Rs 23.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 6 crore 7 Rs 5 crore (est.) Total Rs 111.50 crore

Watch Good Bad Ugly trailer:

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

