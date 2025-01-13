Revisiting Guru's Box Office On Its 18th Anniversary: Here's how Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's movie performed in theaters

"Jab log tumhare khilaaf bolne lagein…Samajh lo tarakki kar rahe ho". Remember when Abhishek Bachchan delivered this powerful dialogue as Gurukant Desai in his 2007 film Guru that resonated with the audience and inspired them to follow their path of success. Also starring Aishwary Rai Bachchan, the drama movie completed 18 years of its release in the Hindi cinema on January 12, 2025. On the occasion, let's decode the box office performance of Mani Ratnam's directorial.

Guru Collected Rs 63 Crore In India; Grossed Rs 83 Crore Globally

Guru, which is touted to be loosely inspired by the life of late business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, performed well in theaters. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai-starrer emerged as a hit at the box office. The 2007 film earned Rs 45.5 crore net and Rs 63.75 crore gross in India during its release. The overseas earnings of Guru were recorded as USD 4.5 million (Rs 20 crore).

As far as worldwide box office is concerned, Mani Ratnam's helmer grossed Rs 83.75 crore in global markets. Released on 650 screens, Abhishek Bachchan's film had a runtime of 166 minutes.

Guru Is Abhishek Bachchan's One Of The Career Best Performances

Guru remains Abhishek Bachchan's one of the best works till date. The actor played the titular role of Gurukant Desai who dreams of achieving success in his life. Abhishek's physical transformation for his role, especially in the second half of the 2007 film, was truly remarkable. As Gurukant Desai grew in life, the actor tried his best to suit the aging part with his calm voice and subtle body language.

In Guru, Aishwarya Rai was cast as his wife, Sujata Desai. Mani Ratnam's directorial featured Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, and Vidya Balan in crucial roles. The film is also cherished for Abhishek and Aishwarya's sweet chemistry as a married couple and its melodious soundtrack composed by AR Rahman.

