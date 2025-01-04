Abhishek Bachchan helps wife Aishwarya Rai sit in car with daughter Aaradhya and give major couple goals amidst divorce rumors: WATCH

Bollywood’s power couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, have always been the epitome of couple goals. Despite persistent rumors about their separation, the duo has been shutting down speculations with multiple public appearances. Most recently, they were spotted together at the airport, returning to Mumbai after their New Year celebrations, with their daughter Aaradhya in tow. In a sweet, heartwarming moment, Abhishek helped Aishwarya into the car, proving once again that he's a total green flag and giving fans some serious couple goals.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai were recently spotted returning to Mumbai after celebrating the New Year together. The actor looked effortlessly stylish in a grey hoodie, while Aish went for an elegant black-on-black look, pairing a loose top with black trousers. Their daughter Aaradhya looked adorable in a blue top and denim pants, completing her look with a sequined hairband.

The trio exited the airport together, radiating family goals. The highlight, however, was Abhishek Bachchan's sweet gesture—helping Aishwarya and Aaradhya into the car, opening and closing their doors. The video is simply unmissable!

Watch the video right below!

Earlier, the power couple were spotted attending their daughter Aaradhya’s annual school function, with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan also in tow to cheer for his granddaughter. A video shared by the paparazzi captured the Bachchan family smiling and greeting the staff as they made their way into the venue, surrounded by photographers.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai, ever the doting wife, held Abhishek's arm, while he, in his protective role, ensured her smooth entry. The couple coordinated their outfits, both opting for black. The actress looked stunning in a traditional black suit, while the I Want To Talk actor kept it casual yet stylish in a black hoodie, matching pants, and white sneakers.

See below!

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan has an exciting slate of projects lined up, including Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and Shah Rukh Khan's King. As for Aishwarya Rai, while she has not revealed her next film, her international appearances continue to capture the attention of fans and stir up conversations online.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave savage response about losing herself to marriage with Abhishek Bachchan and babies