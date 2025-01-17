Sankranthi And Pongal Winners In South India 2025: From Sankranthiki Vasthunam in Andhra states to Madha Gaja Raja in Tamil Nadu

Sankranthi/Pongal 2025 witnessed a variety of releases down South. Here's taking a look at the winners of this festive season at the box office.

Malayalam movie Rekhachithram starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan emerged as the first blockbuster at the Kerala box office. The movie raked over a sum of Rs 16 crore in its extended opening week of 8 days in its home state, continuing the winning streak of Asif Ali after Kishkindha Kaandam. Rekhachithram is currently giving a tough fight to Pravinkoodu Shappu at the Malayalam box office.

Sankranthi Vasthunam, marking the third collaboration of Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi, is doing wonders at the box office. The festive release emerged as the top pick among all the other outings in the Telugu states. Another Telugu release, Daaku Maharaaj starring Balayya also did a good business and expected to end its theatrical run with an average tag. However, due to its heavy cost, makers might suffer some loss.

Tamil movie Madha Gaja Raja emerged as a surprise package at the box office. The Vishal starrer action-comedy stormed past the Rs 30 crore mark till date. It is expected to wind up its theatrical run at Rs 50 crore gross in its home state, bagging a Super-Hit verdict.

In Karnataka, Choo Mantar brought smiles to the audience. The horror-comedy worked very well and expected to sail through a successful theatrical run. The Sharan starrer is all set to emerge as the first successful movie of 2025 at the Kannada box office.

Advertisement

Which one did you enjoy the most? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: From biggest blockbusters to alarming disasters; what's up with S Shankar?