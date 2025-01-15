Box Office: Sankranthiki Vasthunam saves Dil Raju and his distributors from Game Changer losses; here's how

Dil Raju is among the top producers in the South. He had two major releases during the Sankranthi 2025 weekend — Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam — under his production banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations. Here's how the least-hyped Sankranthi release helped cover his losses to some extent.

Both Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, led by Venkatesh, share the same producer and distributors. While the former turned out to be a huge disaster, the latter is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The combined losses of Game Changer, directed by Shankar, for producers and distributors are said to be in the range of ₹200 crore — a massive figure, to say the least. With this, Game Changer will likely find its place among the biggest disasters of all time in Indian cinema.

However, the box office performance of Sankranthiki Vasthunam came as a happy surprise, as the movie took a spectacular opening on Day 1. Its release coincided with the Sankranthi holiday in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film is expected to achieve its break-even point by the end of Day 3. Moreover, the mid-budget comedy entertainer is also giving tough competition to its rival release, Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The Anil Ravipudi directorial is set to emerge as a massive blockbuster and has the potential to storm into the ₹200 crore club, with a chance of surpassing that milestone. Eventually, the profits generated by Sankranthiki Vasthunam are expected to recover some of the losses incurred by Game Changer.

For the unversed, Sankranthiki Vasthunam also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh. Touted as a proper festive bonanza, the movie has received superlative word-of-mouth in the Telugu states, which has been a major driving force behind its phenomenal box office performance. The movie is currently facing capacity issues in theaters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to overwhelming demand. With its strong momentum, the Venkatesh-starrer is expected to sail through to a victorious theatrical run.

Advertisement

Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam in theatres

Both Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam are available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Shankar's Game Changer crosses Indian 2 worldwide gross on day 6; still a HUGE disaster