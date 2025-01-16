Madha Gaja Raja Day 5 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Vishal's action-comedy continues solid growth; hits Rs 25 crore mark

Helmed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja is storming the box office down South. The action comedy starring Vishal in the lead role, along with Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, is doing wonders at the ticket window.

Madha Gaja Raja continues triumphant run in Tamil Nadu; collects Rs 25 crore in 5 days

Initially planned for release in 2013, Madha Gaja Raja brought smiles to Tamilians this weekend. The long-delayed release finally hit the screens during the Pongal 2025 festival and turned out to be a Pakka festive entertainer.

Opened with Rs 3.20 crore on Day 1, the movie witnessed an upward trajectory at the box office. It further collected Rs 3.30 crore on Day 2 and then recorded huge growth on Day 3, where it grossed Rs 6.65 crore. Further, it witnessed another jump and collected Rs 7 crore on Day 4. As per estimates, its Day 5 collections are in the range of Rs 5 crore.

The total cume of Madha Gaja Raja currently stands at Rs 25 crore gross at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Madha Gaja Raja set to emerge a Blockbuster; targets Rs 50 crore finish in home turf

Bankrolled by Gemini Film Circuit, Madha Gaja Raja won over the hearts of the audience with its vintage comedy. The major reason behind its superlative performance is the extremely positive word-of-mouth and near-to-no competition in the home state.

The Vishal starrer is all set to emerge as a massive blockbuster at the box office. Looking at the current trends, Madha Gaja Raja is expected to finish its theatrical run in the vicinity of Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Madha Gaja Raja day-wise box office collection in Tamil Nadu:

Day Gross Collection in Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 3.20 crore 2 Rs 3.30 crore 3 Rs 6.50 crore 4 Rs 7.00 crore 5 Rs 5.00 crore Total Rs 25.00 crore

Madha Gaja Raja in theaters

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

