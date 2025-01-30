Sky Force Day 7 Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's aerial actioner registers near identical collections; mints Rs 5.25 crore on Thursday
Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force wrapped its opening week at Rs 87 crore net. Its hold in the 2nd week will be crucial for its box office fate.
Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar, is continuously facing a drop at the box office. The upcoming weekend will be very crucial for the aerial actioner.
Sky Force adds Rs 5.25 crore on Day 7; wraps first week at Rs 87 crore
Jointly directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force witnessed another low day. The movie added Rs 5.25 crore to the tally and took the first week's total collection to Rs 87 crore net at the Indian box office.
For the unversed, the movie had a better opening weekend than Akshay Kumar's last few releases. However, it couldn't hold the momentum after the first weekend and continuously registered big drops. Moreover, the numbers were heavily pumped up by external factors, which ultimately dented its reputation.
Will Sky Force be able to stand in front of Deva?
The Maddock Production venture is all set to witness a crucial clash with Shahid Kapoor's Deva from tomorrow onwards. It will be very interesting to see how Sky Force holds in front of the new release. Though Deva itself relies on strong word-of-mouth and audience reception. If it manages to entertain the audience, the Shahid Kapoor movie will ensure a major dent in the collections of Sky Force.
Day Wise Box Office Collection of Sky Force is as follows:
|Day
|Box Office Collection
|Day 1
|Rs 13.75 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 23.75 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 26.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 7.50 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 5 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 5.25 crore
|Total
|Rs 87 crore
