Deva Day 1 India Box Office Trends: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's movie starts slow; Searches for momentum

Shahid Kapoor is back in theaters with his latest release, Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller features Shahid as a fearless cop, Dev Ambre from Mumbai. Also starring Pooja Hegde, the film hit the screens on January 31, 2025, i.e. today. Deva, which is locking horns with Sky Force, has a slow start at the box office.

Deva Opens With Slow Start; Expecting Momentum In First Weekend

Backed by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, Deva has started its journey with a slow opening at the box office. As per box office trends, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-starrer is expected to open in the range of Rs 4.50 crore to Rs 5.50 crore. It is lesser than Shahid's last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) which fetched Rs 6.5 crore on its opening day.

Deva would require good momentum on Saturday and Sunday to come out as a solid entry in the opening weekend. Rosshan Andrrews' Hindi directorial debut is also competing with a holdover release of Sky Force at the box office. Akshay Kumar's film opened with a decent start of Rs 13.75 crore, thanks to movie offers.

Low Hype And Other Factors That Affected Its Opening

This is to note that Deva has maintained a low buzz for its release. Shahid Kapoor's latest film hasn't been able to generate enough hype among cinephiles, especially in non-metropolitan cities. Audiences, who are residing in metros, have only shown interest in booking tickets for Shahid's latest release. While the teaser of Deva worked out well among the masses, the trailer was underwhelming.

The actioner witnessed decent final pre-sales for its opening day while selling 18,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis. However, it is a slow advance sales for a Shahid Kapoor movie and could have registered better admissions.

The makers could have promoted Deva as a comeback of Shahid Kapoor in the action genre to receive better footfalls on the opening day.

Deva In Theaters

Deva is running in theaters near you.