TXT’s Taehyun reveals members' in-flight meals were changed; hints at sasaeng fan involvement

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Taehyun hinted at a possible sasaeng fan involvement recently when the members' in-flight meals were changed without their knowledge. The idol expressed his disappointment in a post which was quickly deleted. Earlier in April the group had announced their Japanese comeback with CHIKAI which is scheduled to release on July 3.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Taehyun expresses concern over in-flight meal change

On June 29, TOMORROW X TOGETEHR's Taehyun posted on Weverse sharing a recent incident in which he mentioned that the members' in-flight meal was changed without their knowledge. He addressed that soemone had changed it by booking it in advance through seating. The idol shared his fustration and said that he doesn't understand why anyone whould do that and what kind of system allows for this to happen.

MAny took it as a hint that this was perhaps done by a sasaeng fan. On the other hand, this could have also been a mistake. The post was deleted quickly.

More about TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Taehyun

TOMORROW X TOGETHER consists of five members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The group made their debut in 2019 with their album The Dream Chapter: Star with the single Crown. Their music has a unique blend of pop, rock, and electronic. Some of their hits include Chasing That Feeling, Deja Vu, I Know I Love You and more.

The group is known for their impressive choreography, dynamic performances, and relatable lyrics. TOMORROW X TOGETHER has garnered a significant global fanbase. Over the years, they have released many successful albums which have earned them numerous awards and chart-topping hits. Their innovative music and youthful energy have successfully managed to captivate the global audience.

Taehyun is the vocalist of the group who is not only a talented singer but also a skiller performer. The idol also has a special takent which is doing magic tricks. He has also revealed some of his secrets in vlogs and some livestreams.

