BTS' Jungkook's nickname revealed: What is the relation between Seven singer and Ian? Find out

Jungkook of BTS has accidentally revealed the nickname he used on TikTok. Fans have been left wondering who Ian could be and why is the Seven singer using this name. Ian along with BTS' maknae has been trending on social media for the hilarious accident that happened with the singer on August 1. Read on to know the meaning behind Ian.

Who is Ian? Jungkook's nickname revealed

While sharing the TikTok video of his junior ENHYPEN on August 1, Jungkook accidentally shared his private account on Weverse. All he wanted was to appreciate Jungwon and Jay's efforts for the Seven Dance challenge, however, he ended up revealing his name, Ian. Quite embarrassed when the Euphoria singer was caught as he tried explaining the situation to the fan community online, ARMYs from BTS' early career chapter know what it means. On Knowing Brothers, a renowned South Korean variety show, where the septet appeared and Jungkook opened up about all the stage name options that did not work out for him. Ian was one of the stage names which also included Seagull and Tattoo.

Ian in BT21 Universe

Seems like the name Ian is close to the My Time singer's heart as he has also been seen using it before in the BT21 universe. Cooky is the character introduced by him and Ian appears to be his enemy. Cooky has his own short story to tell where Ian, Jooky, and himself were friends. However one day Ian hurt Jooky and became Cooky's rival. The BTS member has explained the entire Cooky vs Ian plot behind this in detail to support his characters in the universe.

Fans' Reaction

The entire Ian and Jungkook incident is all over the internet as fans started making memes around being watched by the singer online. As he revealed the account was for monitoring purposes fans used this hilarious moment and trended Ian on Twitter. One of the netizens pointed out he used Ian in three different ways to come up with a unique username @ian2anean which fans would not notice until he tells them by himself. After seeing all the memes around Ian he took to Weverse and used a dialect to write "Don't make jokes about using Ian!!!!!" in a cooler way.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' V confirms collaboration with NewJeans' creative director Min Hee Jin for solo debut album; DEETS inside