BTS' V sparks controversy by wearing Durag during live session at home; fans divided with mixed reactions

BTS' member V was recently spotted wearing a Durag in a Weverse live session with fans, mentioning that it was a gift. The reaction among fans has been mixed, with some perceiving it as potential cultural appropriation, while others defended him. The aftermath of the live session has left fans divided on whether to consider the idol's actions as potentially offensive to Black culture.

BTS’ V’s controversy

BTS' V recently went live on the fan-to-artist communication app Weverse to connect with ARMYs (BTS’ fandom) after attending Lil Uzi Vert's afterparty following his performance at the One Universe Festival 2023 in Seoul. V discussed his time at the afterparty and shared his experience with Lil Uzi Vert. During the Weverse Live, he showed fans a red Durag hanging on a keyboard stand behind him, which he received as a gift. After wearing it briefly, he took it off without revealing who gave it to him. Fans had noticed the Durag in previous live broadcasts. Durags are said to have been originally created as protective tools for Black men to safeguard textured hair and maintain hairstyles and curl patterns, with historical roots tracing back to head wraps worn by Black American slaves. The perception of the headwear by society often points to "signs of poverty and subordination." The Durag originally said to have been designed as a hair protection tool, transformed into a symbol of empowerment and pride within the Black community during the 1990s. In this era, it was noted to have become a stylish accessory popularized by hip-hop artists. As it holds specific significance in Black culture, some netizens argue that using a Durag solely for aesthetic purposes outside its intended function is a form of cultural appropriation.

Due to its deep cultural and historical roots, many assert that wearing a Durag, especially by someone not of Black descent, could be seen as wrong. V's choice to wear the Durag elicited mixed reactions, with some expressing disappointment, considering it inappropriate for someone who isn't Black to use it as a fashion accessory. Conversely, others, including members of the Black community, emphasized that V's action shouldn't be deemed racist since he demonstrated respect for the culture, including correctly tying the Durag.

Fans give mixed reactions

Since the morning live broadcast, fans have both criticized and defended V for wearing the Durag. While some believe it could be a gift from Lil Uzi Vert, as V discussed the afterparty, others argue that he didn't explicitly state it. The Durag was seen in a Weverse live before the afterparty, challenging claims of Lil Uzi Vert gifting it. Defenders mention V's close work with Black artists, suggesting he may have received cultural space to wear the Durag.

However, opponents argue that using a durag for mere aesthetics, given its specific design for African hair and cultural significance, is offensive. Some contend that V, consistently collaborating with Black artists, should be aware of the impact of his actions on Black culture.

As of now, neither BIGHIT MUSIC nor BTS’ V have addressed the growing mixed reactions and backlash.

