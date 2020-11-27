The Call Movie Review: Park Shin Hye and Jun Jong Seo effortlessly shoulder this kill fest Korean film

The Call Movie Review: South Korean movie starring Park Shin Hye and Jun Jong Seo released on Netflix today. Check out our review before streaming the movie.

Movie Name: The Call

The Call Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jun Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El, Oh Jung Se, Lee Dong Hwi, Park Ho San

The Call Director: Lee Chung Hyeon

The Call Rating: 3/5

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead: After the success of #ALIVE, South Korean actress Park Shin Hye returns with her new movie titled The Call. The South Korean thriller was set to release in the theatres. However, the pandemic led to the movie skipping the box office and directly arriving on Netflix. While Park Shin Hye sent shivers down our spine with the support of Yoo Ah In in #ALIVE, she joins Jun Jong Seo for a blood bath in The Call. The Korean flick is set in two time zones, connected with the help of a cordless phone.

Park Shin Hye plays Seo Yeon, who moves into a house that her father had initially planned on buying. Having lost her phone on a train to the destination, Seo Yeon turns to a cordless phone in the empty house. While she attempts to track down the phone, she begins receiving mysterious calls from Young Sook (Jun Jong Seo). The two women learn that they belong to the same reality but are living two different time zones.

When Seo Yeon learns that Young Sook lives in the same year as her father died, the latter offers to save him and reset her reality. All goes as plan and happiness return to Seo Yeon's life. However, she is unable to spare time for her friend from the past and this enrages Young Sook. Meanwhile, the movie unfolds to reveal that Young Sook is house arrested by her step-mother, who is a Shaman (Lee Il). Assuming that her step-daughter is possessed, the mother tries various exorcism techniques to save her daughter.

But Seo Yeon learns that Young Sook will be murdered and as a good friend, she decides to warn her about it. While she manages to rescue Young Sook from her death, she accidentally unleashes a pandora's box of death. Seo Yeon is now tasked to save her family from the horrors from the past. Does she manage to save them? We'll let you watch and figure that out.

What we could tell you that the two leading actresses are outstanding in the movie. Park Shin Hye offers a different facet of her acting skills. The conviction with which she shifts from each emotion with the utmost ease. However, Jun Jong Seo's stellar performance steals the show. The actress essays the role of a mentally affected mass murder and she is brutal! Jun Jong Seo not only ignites a sense of fear with her performance but also keeps the viewers engaged. There are portions when Park Shin Hye takes the back seat for Jun Jong Seo to shine.

The two actresses are supported by a good concept. The engaging storytelling keeps the viewers hooked until the end. However, the grip catches on only in the second half and doesn't resort to the jump scares. While the first half focuses on setting up the dominos, the second half watches the dominos fall at a fast pace. Although this propels the viewers to lock their eyes on the screen, the final twist doesn't come through easily. It isn't until the mid-credits scene plays out that the final twist begins to make sense.

Having said that the concept is good, the movie has a few loopholes. The biggest question that arises by the end of the movie is how are the two phones connected. The movie fails to deliver the answer to it and leaves the viewers with an open ending. Another plot hole that needs explanation is Seo Yeon's memories. If the events are altered, her memory is also impacted. The movie left me asking a number of questions at the end of it.

Bottom Line: The Call delivers a fresh concept with powerful performances from Park Shin Hye and Jun Jong Seo.

ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye initially turned down 'Call' for THIS reason; Gushes about her co star Jun Jong Seo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×