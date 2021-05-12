Cast, Summary, Updates: Everything you need to know about Snowdrop, a "controversial" KDrama in the making

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s acting debut project has already landed in controversy. Check out everything about the show below.

With the plethora of new drama news, script reading and more we’ve been reading, it seems as if the world has stopped, but not the South Korean entertainment industry! It’s also interesting that the upcoming dramas are going to be many stars’ comebacks and the audience will also get to see fresh pairings of new actors. While the hullabaloo around them will stay, there’s one drama that is catching many viewers’ and netizens' eyes - BLACKPINK Jisoo’s debut project, Snowdrop. Here’s all you should know about it.

What’s it all about?

Snowdrop is a drama set in 1987 and revolves around students, among whom, one is a ‘spy’, one's a National Intelligence Service Agent and one a mysterious doctor.

Who will we see in Snowdrop?

Snowdrop boasts of a pretty stellar cast. The leading lady in the show is the current most popular girl group in the world, BLACKPINK's eldest member, Jisoo. She’s joined by the charming Jung Hae In, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Hye Yoon and Yoo In Na. This drama will mark Jisoo’s debut in the acting industry and naturally, has BLINKs all over the world excited for it.

Jung Hae In has shown his charms in shows such as Start Up, Tune In For Love, While You Were Sleeping and more. His adorable smile can make anyone go weak in the knees.

Jang Seung Jo is known for his roles in Encounter, Familiar Wife and Money Flower. It will be interesting to see what he brings to the table.

The cast is also joined by Kim Hye Yoon who's memorable for her role in the popular drama SKY Castle. She has also acted in Extraordinary You and made an appearance in True Beauty.

Yoo In Na is the evergreen actress who’s still remembered for her role in Goblin, Touch Your Heart and more.

What’s the story of ‘Snowdrop’?

The synopsis of the story, as reported by many outlets, is set during the time South Korea was under a dictatorship. Set in the 1980s, it revolves around a wounded Korean-German ‘student’ named Im Soo Ho (Jung Hae In) who breaks into the girls’ hostel at Hosoo Women’s University. He was a student protestor who ended up getting hurt in a demonstration. An English Literature major student named Eun Young Cho, played by Jisoo, finds him and helps to protect him.

Kye Boon Ok, played by Kim Hye Yoon, is a telephone operator at the girls’ dormitory who couldn’t study further due to her family’s financial crisis. There’s also Lee Kang Moo, played by Jang Seung Jo, an NSP (National Security Planning) agent in Team One who plays strictly by the rules. Love blossoms during the time Young Cho helps Soo Ho hide, only to later find out that Soo Ho isn’t who he seems to be. All of this takes place in the backdrop of political upheaval and protests.

What is the controversy in ‘Snowdrop’?

A leaked synopsis from the script portrayed that the character of Im Soo Ho pretended to be a student protestor, but actually was a spy from the “motherland”. The vagueness of the terms ‘motherland’ is one of the major reasons the show got embroiled in the controversy.

In 1987, a Democracy Movement took place where hundreds of students and citizens took to the streets to mass protest martial law in South Korea. The vague term ‘motherland’ implies a North Korean spy, according to many netizens. What makes it worse is that the drama, according to the leaked script, seems to be based on the real movement and does injustice to the student activists who are still trying to prove their innocence. During the protests, many student activists were arrested, tortured and killed brutally, under the pretense of naming them as ‘spies’ - which is similar to the show’s leaked script where a spy disguises himself as a ‘student’, thus, hurting many people’s sentiments.

Another major clue that led many K-netz to believe that this is based on the 1987 movement is because of Jisoo’s character name, Eun Young Cho. The name is quite similar to the student activist Chun Young Cho who fought against the regime along with many others in the 1980s. She’s one of the few student-activists to survive the intense interrogation and torture by the government after being framed as a spy. After her, her husband Jung Moon Hwa was framed as someone who conspired against the government and was arrested. His cause of death was stated as malnourishment.

All of these connections led many people to sign petitions and demand the cancellation of ‘Snowdrop’. This came a few days after Joseon Exorcist was cancelled after a few episodes too as it misrepresented important historical details in the show.

What did the company say?

JTBC issued statements saying that through the spread of fragmented information, false information and speculations are on the rise. They denied any connection and glorification of North Korean spies and the National Intelligence Agency while stating that the drama does not focus on the democracy movement. Along with this, they also stated that Eun Young Cho’s character is completely fictional and has no relation to real-life renowned student-activist Chun Young Cho and also reassured that they will change the name of the character.

When will Snowdrop air?

The production has already been started and the show is expected to air sometime in the second half of 2021.

