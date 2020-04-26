EXCLUSIVE: Ridhi Dogra talks about working in Asur, her choices in industry, rejecting Sasural Simar Ka & more

Ridhi Dogra was last seen in Asur alongside Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi among others. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, she opens up on her choices and being secure as an actor. Read.

Ridhi Dogra was recently part of Asur, a psychological thriller, which has been loved and how by everyone. The show also stars Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi among others and is being touted as one of the best Indian web shows made. Well, Ridhi has always been the one to pick up versatile projects and in a candid chat, she explains why it is important for her to feel connected to the character, her process as an actor, working with Barun and being proud of her choice, come what may! Over to her:

1. Asur sees you in a different light as Nushrat. How different was it to work on Asur?

It was different for me in terms of work I have done, but it was not different for me as far as sensibilities go. It is something that I very easily connect to. Natural acting. I shot the whole show without makeup, that was my own decision. It was very natural for me to work like that.

2. It is more in a dark space. What was the most challenging part for you though?

My first shot was with Arshad Warsi and Sharib Hashmi and I was standing in between both of them. I know they have impeccable comic timings and here we were doing an intense scene and I am an outsider. They don’t me, they don’t know the body of work I have like I know their work. So I was like how do I break the ice. For me, the hard part was to wrap my head around that. I understand mediums, I keep doing workshops, so it is not like I am out of practice but you feel like 'I hope I am okay, I hope I am not twitching my eyes too much' because on TV we have to grab people’s attention so that inherently happens a lot.

3. Since you mentioned twitching of eyes, I remember Sanaya Irani had mentioned that once...

We discussed notes. When she was shooting Ghost, I was shooting for this, we discussed how different TV is and how exciting this is.

4. You are good friends with Barun outside the show as well. This is the first time you collaborated. Did it help to work with a friend?

I think the first thing is that it works against you because the first scene we did together, I just couldn’t. I was just laughing. I have never worked with him before, so it was very weird. Luckily, we took some time to get into the groove. Then, of course, you have to get a grip and do the job at hand and forget about our camaraderie.

5. What is your process as an actor?

I ask a lot of questions. Even this show, I did it. A lot of times when you are a part of the ensemble cast, you don’t know about each character that well. So, I used to ask my director a lot of questions. That’s my only method. I used to do it TV also. The results are different in different mediums but I apply this. For me, it is important to know my lines, know my set, my character so well that I can take it anywhere. I just re-read the script and go crazy behind asking questions to the director.

6. You have been part of the industry for some time now. Are you proud of all the choices you made?

Yes. I am really proud. I remember there was a time when I was very new to the industry. I remember I knew a creative from my first show and she called me for an audition and there was a pallu on my head and I asked them why am I wearing a pallu. She told me that is the character and I walked out. That show was Sasural Simar Ka which went on for many years. Though that was a big show, in hindsight I never felt bad about not taking up that show. So, I am proud of my choices. I am very happy with the way things have panned out for me. I have always believed that I am here to stay. I am an actor forever.

7. Despite being touted to be one of the most popular actors, you and your friend's group keep a low social profile. Why?

I strongly believe that if I am not working then there is no point for an interview. I have been advised to get a PR but we just want our work to speak. I think it is security as a person rather than as an actor. I think when you know that this is a part of your life, not your entire life, it is that feeling I think. I mean most of my friends, we are sort of similar.

8. Do you think there is a shift in the way audience and makers treat content today? Especially on Television?

Most people in this profession want to make good content. Nobody wants to make content which they won’t see. But, it is the audience. There is a shift in the audience. There are a few good shows which come and go, why? It all boils down to who is watching TV? It is a very spoon feeding kind of a medium. So, accordingly, it is written. For TV, to become better, I think we need to knock the audience’s head. I want to do good work, that lets me stand between stalwart actors and people say 'she can perform'.

