Asur Review: Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti starrer is gripping and will keep you hooked on to it till the end

Asur web series review: If you are looking for a series to binge-watch during these quarantine days, then you can go for this psycho-crime thiller. Read on to know the full review.

Web series name: Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side Director: Oni Sen

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side Cast: Arshad Warshi, Barun Sobti, Anupriya Goenka, Riddhi Dogra, Sharib Hashmi and Gaurav Arora

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side: 4/5

A few days ago, I was recommended this series Asur, I initially ignored the suggestion as I was already binge-watching some other series. Soon, I noticed many people highly-recommending it and saw several tweets and posts on social media on how it is a top-notch psychological thriller. It turned out to be a great decision to watch the series by leaving the one I was watching already. In few words, the series which is currently streaming on Voot is riveting enough to keep you hooked till the end. It may remind you of Sacred Games, however, there are hardly any factors to compare directly. The very first scene of a young boy, Shub, (allegedly) killing his father will send a chill down the spine and it sets the tone of the psychological thriller. Questions about how and why about the boy will start looming and cut to we learn about the present day.

Soon we get to know about another character Nikhil (played by Barun Sobti). He is an FBI personnel who teaches forensic science, however, he is missing his real calling that is working on the field and autopsy. His and his family's lives turn upside-down when he receives location coordinates of corpses in India. Nikhil gets intrigued and concerned, he returns to India to rejoin the Central Bureau of Investigation and starts working on finding the serial killer who has been doing gruesome and calculated murders leaving no clue but Balinese mask of a devil. His wife Naina (played by Anupriya Goenka) is tensed with the decision as his work has always hampered them and a past CBI incident, which I am assuming will be unraveled in next season, keeps haunting her. He is joined by his former teacher and now senior Dhananjay Rajput (played by Arshad Warsi) and the reunion makes them confront their dark past and how it is related to the murders.

The character of DJ is already grappling with his personal issues and it makes us rethink his integrity and morals even though his motives seem to be pure. Slowly, the viewers unravel the mystery and the mindset of the killer. The killer is a firm believer of Indian mythology and he thinks how the aspects of legends such as sin, demon, karma, redemption and kalyug among others still mirror our life in today's time.

Speaking of underwhelming aspects of the series, I have to say it is not flawless, there are some hiccups. Over-the-top scenes, loopholes in crime scenes and the course of action which is taken by cops pull downs the drama. Some parts of the series will make you scratch your head as the makers have taken creative liberties to show how all the crimes are meticulously done without any roadblocks. However, we can overlook the same as it benefits enormously from winning performance and writing. I was mighty impressed with the scientific research and autopsy scenes. I think very few Indian shows and series have showcased such scenes with right jargons (I am assuming they are) and finesse. The thought-provoking concepts of Asur and other Indian myths may make you read up more on the same.

Now coming to the performances, Asur boasts of some fine performances by the cast. Arshad Warsi, whom we have mostly seen in mindless comedy movies should sign more movies and series like this. He fits the role of a senior CBI officer like a glove and is expectedly in fine form as he hits all the right notes. Barun Sobti also pulled off an excellent portrayal. In the scenes, where he is grappling with tensed and vulnerable situations, he totally draws us with his acting chops. Shaarib Hashmi as Lolark Dubey, particularly, deserves special mention.

Gaurav Shukla, who is the writer of the show, needs to be applauded for his amazing writing and weaving of the premise. The blend of spirituality and practicality by him is remarkable.

While Gaurav Arora also did an excellent job as Kesar Bhardwaj young actor Vishesh Bansal also impresses with his earnest acting. His gaze and dialogue delivery as convoluted Shub is captivating. Anupriya Goenka as Naina and Riddhi Dogra as Nusrat fared well too, however, their characters were not that developed and had poor arcs.

Despite its shortcomings, Asur is tightly knit, compelling and makes for a total must-watch. If you are looking for a series to binge-watch during these quarantine days, then you know your pick.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More