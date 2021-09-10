EXCLUSIVE: Shershaah actress Manmeet Kaur begins prep for her next; Focuses on a low carb diet

Manmeet Kaur is flying high after her portrayal of Mona as Captain Vikram Batra's best friend in Shershaah. In Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer, Manmeet managed to leave many awestruck with a brilliant performance. Her portrayal as Mona surely grabbed the attention of viewers. And now, we're exclusively learnt that she is prepping for her next. For it, Manmeet has already begun preps and she spoke exclusively to us about how she is getting ready to take on her next project after Shershaah.

For her next project, Manmeet has begun working on her fitness levels and has resorted to a low-carb diet. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla about it, Manmeet said, "Fitness has been a huge part of my regime. As a Punjabi girl, I am a foodie and things can go off pretty soon if we don't keep a check. I eat everything but I keep a check on the quantity. It’s a low carb, high protein diet currently for me to put in some muscles and strength for my next. I can't speak much about it now but I would be keeping the audience updated soon."

Further, talking about the success of Shershaah, Manmeet shared that post the film's response, things have been great for her. She told us, "It's been a great time of late and I am honoured to be a part of a project such as Shershaah. It's memorable and a very important film in Indian cinema." Manmeet also urged everyone to get COVID 19 vaccination as she concluded the chat with us.

While the Shershaah actress didn't reveal much about her next project, the details she shared about working on her fitness surely hint at something interesting in store for her.

Also Read|Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani pay tribute to real 'Shershaah' Captain Vikram Batra on his birth anniversary