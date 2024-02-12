EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'Baaki logon se zyada hi dhakke khaaye hain maine,' Why did Nikitin Dheer say this?

Nikitin Dheer, after showcasing his incredible talent in movies, is now taking on the role of Ravaan in the television series Shrimad Ramayana. He strongly believes that as an artist, it is crucial to constantly switch roles to prevent being stereotyped. In a special interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opens up about the early days of his career, which were filled with numerous rejections.

Why did Nikitin Dheer face several rejections?

Nikitin Dheer reminisces about the hurdles he faced while trying to make a mark in the industry, attributing his physicality as a constant challenge throughout his career. The actor stated, “I stood in every line along with everybody else, aur shayad jitne log the unse zyada hi dhakke khaaye hai maine (I have faced more challenges than anyone else) because of my physicality being a certain way. I remember when I went for even things like modeling and all, I was rejected because I am 6’4’’, and due to the fixed size that they give to the models would not fit me from the sleeves.” The actor added that he often wears tailored clothes customized to his size so that they can fit him easily.

How did Nikitin Dheer’s father support the actor?

The Chennai Express actor opened up to Pinkilla about the support he receives from his father, Pankaj Dheer, in his career. He mentioned that his father is well-known in the television industry but not in any other field. When asked if he received any support from his father to enter the industry, Nikiten explained, “My father is neither a producer neither a director, neither a star, neither did we have a kind of moolah where he could say, No I'm gonna launch you. So it was never like that.”

After he finally decided to pursue his career in acting his father Pankaj Dheer added, “All you can perhaps get from me is wisdom as far as the line is concerned. Apart from that it is going to be your journey, your struggle.” Ever since that time, the actor has been putting in more effort than anyone else. The actor confidently stated that whatever he has achieved today is solely due to his own hard work, not because of his father's influence.

How did Nikitin Dheer’s father react to him playing Ravana?

The actor mentioned that after watching Nikitin Dheer’s performance as Ravaan in Shrimad Ramayan by Swastik Productions, his father Pankaj Dheer - who himself played the role of Arjun in his time - for the very first time did not criticize him. Nikitin quoted his father while referring to how he appreciated the actor in his words, “Tune to mujhse bhi acha kiya (You did better than me).” The actor accepted that coming appreciation from his father’s end was his biggest victory.

