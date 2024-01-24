India is set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. Republic Day is when the Republic of India marks and celebrates the date the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950. It replaced the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document of India, thus turning the nation from a dominion into a republic separate from the British Raj.

This is the perfect day to watch some patriotic movies and series with your family members and friends. These movies and series can be watched on various leading OTT platforms. From Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi-led Indian Police Force, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, and many more, let's have a look at the list of top 11 movies and series you can enjoy on the Republic Day 2024.

Here is a list of 11 best movies and series to watch on Republic Day 2024

1. Raazi (2018)

Running Time: 2h 20mins

2h 20mins IMDB Rating: 7.7 /10

/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action

Drama, Thriller, Action Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Writer: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Raazi is a gripping tale of a young Indian girl, Sehmat, who is sent on a dangerous mission to Pakistan in the year 1971. With Pakistan gearing up to launch a surprise attack on India, the Indian intelligence agency is desperately trying to gather information to thwart their plans.

2. Indian Police Force Season 1 (2024)

Running Time: 45-50 minutes

45-50 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.1 /10

/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller, Action

Crime, Thriller, Action Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Talwar, Vibhuti Thakur, Karanvir Malhotra, Shweta Tiwari, Mukesh Rishi, Mrinal Kulkarni, Mayyank Taandon, Vaidehi Parashurami, Ritu Raj Singh

Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Talwar, Vibhuti Thakur, Karanvir Malhotra, Shweta Tiwari, Mukesh Rishi, Mrinal Kulkarni, Mayyank Taandon, Vaidehi Parashurami, Ritu Raj Singh Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Year of release: 2024

2024 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Indian Police Force Season 1, DCP Kabir Malik and his senior officer, Joint CP Vikram Bakshi, go on to investigate a series of bomb blasts in Delhi during the Delhi Police Raising Day. The serial blasts were committed by Zarar, an Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist, who is living under a fake identity as Haider with his wife Nafisa.

3. Shershaah (2021)

Running Time: 2h 15mins

2h 15mins IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Biography

Action, Drama, Biography Movie Star Cast: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Sahil Vaid, David Browne, Himanshu Malhotra

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Sahil Vaid, David Browne, Himanshu Malhotra Director: Vishnuvardhan

Vishnuvardhan Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava

Sandeep Shrivastava Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah is a film that narrates the tale of a valiant Indian soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 Indo-Pakistan war. Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra, lives with his family in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, along with his twin brother Vishal Batra. Vikram has aspired to join the army since childhood and falls in love with a girl named Dimple, portrayed by Kiara Advani, whom he meets in college.

4. The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (2020)

Running Time: 30-45 minutes

30-45 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Sharvari Wagh, T. J. Bhanu, Sunny Kaushal, Karanvir Malhotra, Rohit Choudhary

Sharvari Wagh, T. J. Bhanu, Sunny Kaushal, Karanvir Malhotra, Rohit Choudhary Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Forgotten Army focuses on World War II when Lieutenant Sodhi and his team fought for India's independence under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

5. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Season 2 (2023)

Running Time: 36-50 minutes

36-50 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Satyajeet Dubey, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Tina Desai

Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Satyajeet Dubey, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Tina Desai Director: Nikkhil Advani, Nikhil Gonsalves

Nikkhil Advani, Nikhil Gonsalves Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It is based on the story of the staff at Bombay General Hospital and their struggles on the fateful night of November 26, 2008. It also portrayed happenings that took place at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the journalist's attempts to cover them all.

6. Border (1997)

Running Time: 1h 50mins

1h 50mins IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Movie Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar

Sunny Deol, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar Director: J.P. Dutta

J.P. Dutta Writer: J.P. Dutta

J.P. Dutta Year of release: 1997

1997 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The story of Border follows a group of 120 Indian soldiers who fight their post in the Longewala district all night till they are aided by the Indian Air Force the following day.

7. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Running Time: 2h 18mins

2h 18mins IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Military, War, Drama, History

Action, Military, War, Drama, History Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Dhairya Karwa

Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Dhairya Karwa Director: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar Writer: Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Uri shows Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army leading a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked the base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016. This is one of the best films to watch on Republic Day 2024.

8. Pathaan (2023)

Running Time: 2h 26mins

2h 26mins IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Adventure

Action, Thriller, Adventure Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Viraf Patel

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Viraf Patel Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala

Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Pathaan movie revolves around the story of a passionate, competent, and skilled agent named Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Pathan worked for RAW but decided to separate his paths for certain reasons. The story is centered at a time when India revoked its Article 370, which gave the territory of Jammu & Kashmir a special status.

9. Sardar Udham (2021)

Running Time: 2h 43mins

2h 43mins IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Crime, Biography

Drama, Crime, Biography Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Sam Redford

Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Sam Redford Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Writer: Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah

Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

10. Kesari (2019)

Running Time: 2h 30mins

2h 30mins IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History

Action, Drama, History Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Nahar, Ashwath Bhatt, Rakesh Chaturvedi, Vivek Saini, Vansh Bharadwaj

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Nahar, Ashwath Bhatt, Rakesh Chaturvedi, Vivek Saini, Vansh Bharadwaj Director: Anurag Singh

Anurag Singh Writer: Girish Kohli

Girish Kohli Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kesari is a gripping tale of bravery and courage that takes place in 1897. The story follows the journey of Hawaldar Ishar Singh, a soldier in the Sikh regiment stationed in present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

11. Swades (2004)

Running Time: 3h 30mins

3h 30mins IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical

Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajesh Vivek, Farrukh Jaffar, Gayatri Joshi, V.m. Badola, Dayashankar Pandey, Smith Seth

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajesh Vivek, Farrukh Jaffar, Gayatri Joshi, V.m. Badola, Dayashankar Pandey, Smith Seth Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Mohan Bhargava is a successful NRI (Non-Resident Indian) working at the technological forefront of NASA in the US. Driven by nostalgia, he returns to his roots to find the nanny who raised him in his homeland, intent on bringing her back to America. His journey takes him to the rural heart of India, to the village of Charanpur, and leads him to search both outwardly and inwardly where he truly belongs.

Meanwhile, you can also enjoy Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in theaters. The film will be released on January 25, 2024.