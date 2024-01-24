Make Your Republic Day 2024 Special: 11 must-watch shows and movies on Prime, Netflix, and others
On the occasion of Republic Day 2024, you can binge-watch a bunch of movies and shows with your family and friends on various leading OTT platforms. Check it out!
India is set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. Republic Day is when the Republic of India marks and celebrates the date the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950. It replaced the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document of India, thus turning the nation from a dominion into a republic separate from the British Raj.
This is the perfect day to watch some patriotic movies and series with your family members and friends. These movies and series can be watched on various leading OTT platforms. From Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi-led Indian Police Force, Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, and many more, let's have a look at the list of top 11 movies and series you can enjoy on the Republic Day 2024.
Here is a list of 11 best movies and series to watch on Republic Day 2024
1. Raazi (2018)
- Running Time: 2h 20mins
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller, Action
- Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar
- Director: Meghna Gulzar
- Writer: Meghna Gulzar
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Raazi is a gripping tale of a young Indian girl, Sehmat, who is sent on a dangerous mission to Pakistan in the year 1971. With Pakistan gearing up to launch a surprise attack on India, the Indian intelligence agency is desperately trying to gather information to thwart their plans.
2. Indian Police Force Season 1 (2024)
- Running Time: 45-50 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Crime, Thriller, Action
- Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Talwar, Vibhuti Thakur, Karanvir Malhotra, Shweta Tiwari, Mukesh Rishi, Mrinal Kulkarni, Mayyank Taandon, Vaidehi Parashurami, Ritu Raj Singh
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Year of release: 2024
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Indian Police Force Season 1, DCP Kabir Malik and his senior officer, Joint CP Vikram Bakshi, go on to investigate a series of bomb blasts in Delhi during the Delhi Police Raising Day. The serial blasts were committed by Zarar, an Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorist, who is living under a fake identity as Haider with his wife Nafisa.
3. Shershaah (2021)
- Running Time: 2h 15mins
- IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Biography
- Movie Star Cast: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Sahil Vaid, David Browne, Himanshu Malhotra
- Director: Vishnuvardhan
- Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava
- Year of release: 2021
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Shershaah is a film that narrates the tale of a valiant Indian soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1999 Indo-Pakistan war. Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra, lives with his family in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, along with his twin brother Vishal Batra. Vikram has aspired to join the army since childhood and falls in love with a girl named Dimple, portrayed by Kiara Advani, whom he meets in college.
4. The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (2020)
- Running Time: 30-45 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Sharvari Wagh, T. J. Bhanu, Sunny Kaushal, Karanvir Malhotra, Rohit Choudhary
- Director: Kabir Khan
- Year of release: 2020
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Forgotten Army focuses on World War II when Lieutenant Sodhi and his team fought for India's independence under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.
5. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Season 2 (2023)
- Running Time: 36-50 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.6/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Satyajeet Dubey, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Tina Desai
- Director: Nikkhil Advani, Nikhil Gonsalves
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It is based on the story of the staff at Bombay General Hospital and their struggles on the fateful night of November 26, 2008. It also portrayed happenings that took place at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the journalist's attempts to cover them all.
6. Border (1997)
- Running Time: 1h 50mins
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History
- Movie Star Cast: Sunny Deol, Tabu, Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar
- Director: J.P. Dutta
- Writer: J.P. Dutta
- Year of release: 1997
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The story of Border follows a group of 120 Indian soldiers who fight their post in the Longewala district all night till they are aided by the Indian Air Force the following day.
7. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
- Running Time: 2h 18mins
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Military, War, Drama, History
- Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Dhairya Karwa
- Director: Aditya Dhar
- Writer: Aditya Dhar
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5
Uri shows Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army leading a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked the base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016. This is one of the best films to watch on Republic Day 2024.
8. Pathaan (2023)
- Running Time: 2h 26mins
- IMDB Rating: 5.9/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Adventure
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana, Viraf Patel
- Director: Siddharth Anand
- Writer: Siddharth Anand, Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Pathaan movie revolves around the story of a passionate, competent, and skilled agent named Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Pathan worked for RAW but decided to separate his paths for certain reasons. The story is centered at a time when India revoked its Article 370, which gave the territory of Jammu & Kashmir a special status.
9. Sardar Udham (2021)
- Running Time: 2h 43mins
- IMDB Rating: 8.4/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Crime, Biography
- Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Sam Redford
- Director: Shoojit Sircar
- Writer: Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah
- Year of release: 2021
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
10. Kesari (2019)
- Running Time: 2h 30mins
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, History
- Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Sandeep Nahar, Ashwath Bhatt, Rakesh Chaturvedi, Vivek Saini, Vansh Bharadwaj
- Director: Anurag Singh
- Writer: Girish Kohli
- Year of release: 2019
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Kesari is a gripping tale of bravery and courage that takes place in 1897. The story follows the journey of Hawaldar Ishar Singh, a soldier in the Sikh regiment stationed in present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
11. Swades (2004)
- Running Time: 3h 30mins
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Musical
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajesh Vivek, Farrukh Jaffar, Gayatri Joshi, V.m. Badola, Dayashankar Pandey, Smith Seth
- Director: Ashutosh Gowariker
- Year of release: 2004
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Mohan Bhargava is a successful NRI (Non-Resident Indian) working at the technological forefront of NASA in the US. Driven by nostalgia, he returns to his roots to find the nanny who raised him in his homeland, intent on bringing her back to America. His journey takes him to the rural heart of India, to the village of Charanpur, and leads him to search both outwardly and inwardly where he truly belongs.
Meanwhile, you can also enjoy Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in theaters. The film will be released on January 25, 2024.