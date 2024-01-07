Haechan to miss NCT 127 THIRD WORLD TOUR THE UNITY NEO CITY: JAPAN concert today due to poor health

NCT 127 member Haechan will not be attending the Japan leg of the group’s third world tour. Titled NCT 127 THIRD TOUR THE UNITY NEO CITY: JAPAN, the event is scheduled to be organized at Vantelin Dome Nagoya on January 7, 2024

The group has announced on its official X account (formerly Twitter) that Haechan will not be performing today in Japan due to poor health conditions. In addition, he won’t be joining the meet and greet session at the venue.

Haechan to be absent from NCT 127’s world tour concert today in Japan

As per NCT 127’s agency SM Entertainment, the group will perform with the active members namely, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, and Mark. Regarding Haechan’s absence, the agency stated, “We’d like to inform you that Haechan will not be participating in the concert today (7th January) as he has been diagnosed with a high fever and flu-like symptoms due to cold. We apologize for the inconvenience caused due to this sudden news.”

The agency further added that it will make another announcement about Haechan’s participation in the concert scheduled for tomorrow (January 8). The singer is currently focusing on his recovery.

More about NCT 127 THIRD TOUR NEO CITY: JAPAN - THE UNITY

On October 16, SM Entertainment unveiled the dates and location details of NCT 127's THIRD WORLD TOUR NEO CITY: JAPAN - THE UNITY. The world tour commenced with six concerts in Seoul, South Korea at KSPO Dome, from November 17 to November 26. In 2024, the group will continue its world tour across Asian regions including Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and China (from January to February).

Particularly in Japan, the group will set the stage on fire on January 7 and January 8 at Vantelin Dome Nagoya, and on February 10 and February 11, NCT127 will perform their acts for the closing concert at Kyocera Dome.

