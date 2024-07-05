Highlight’s agency issues warning for fans against fraudulent emails from impersonators; Know details

Around US Entertainment, the agency for K-pop boy group Highlight, has issued a legal warning to fans regarding the dissemination of fraudulent emails allegedly from impersonators of the group’s agency. Highlight currently comprises four members: Yoon Doo Joon, Yang Yo Seob, Lee Gi Kwang, and Son Dong Woon.

Highlight’s agency warns fans in an official statement

Highlight's agency, Around US Entertainment, has cautioned fans to be wary of impersonators. On July 4, Around US posted a notice titled "Notice Regarding Distribution of Emails Impersonating Around US" on its official website.

In the notice, the agency shared that recently, emails containing a substantial amount of malicious code have been sent impersonating Around US. They specifically warned fans about cases where imposters mimic Around US, using provocative email subject lines or content such as 'Image copyright infringement' or 'Legal complaint in progress.' These tactics are designed to deceive recipients into opening these emails, potentially leading to harmful consequences.

They informed fans that Around US Entertainment sends emails exclusively through their official domain (aroundusent.com). They also clarified that they do not initiate legal action against fans unless there is deliberate harm caused to an artist's image or exploitation of official images for personal gain.

So far, the agency has confirmed only one email address, tianamaccoll@gmail.com, through which they share news and messages to fans. However, due to the frequent spread of malicious code via email, they caution fans to remain vigilant as other impersonation attempts using different addresses may occur. They also asked fans to care for their health during this hot summer.

Read the notice here-

More about Highlight

The boy band formerly known as Beast now consists of four members: Yoon Doo Joon, Yang Yo Seob, Lee Gi Kwang, and Son Dong Woon. Originally a six-piece band, Jang Hyun Seung departed from the group in April 2016, and Yong Jun Hyung departed in March 2019. In late 2016, the group switched labels from Cube Entertainment to Around Us Entertainment and subsequently changed their name to Highlight in 2017.

HIGHLIGHT launched their Lights Go On, Again 2024 tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, spanning three days from May 10 to 12. This tour not only celebrates the band's 15th anniversary since their debut but also marks their first major live concert in two years since HIGHLIGHT Live 2022 Intro in Seoul.

