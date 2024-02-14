10 Celebrities Who Tied The Knot On Valentine's Day: Exploring Love, Marriage, And Some Heartbreak

Valentine’s Day, the day of hearts and roses and grand gestures is finally here and we hope each one of you is celebrating the day in your own unique way. The day, however, was not just a day for declaration of love and romantic gestures for these 10 celebrities listed below, it was also a day to say ‘I Do’ and embark on a journey of love together.

What better day to get married than Valentine's Day right? But what might feel right at the moment, in hindsight could prove to be the complete opposite. We say so because a few of the below-listed couples have sadly parted ways since their Valentine's Day wedding. Nonetheless, we are keen on exploring their love life and the magical marriage that followed suit and we don't mind you joining us.

Salma Hayek and and François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek married François Henri Pinault in a courthouse wedding in Paris on Valentine's Day in 2009. Recently speaking to Glamour, the From Dusk Till Dawn actress recalled her wedding as a complete surprise. Moreover, the couple named their daughter Valentina, further affirming their love for the day of love.

Adriana Lima and Marko Jeric

Same same but different! Like Salma Hayek, Adriana Lima also married Marko Jeric, a Serbian basketball player on Valentine's Day in 2009. The couple too, named their daughter Valentina. Unlike Salma and François Henri-Pinault though, their marriage was short-lived. Lima and Jeric officially divorced in 2016.

Advertisement

Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid

The rom-com queen of the nineties met Dennis Quid in 1987, courtesy of them doing a sci-fi film, Innerspace together. The duo was again paired together in the following year for D.O.A and that's when they turned from co-stars to lovers. Ryan and Quaid got married on Valentine's Day in 1991. Unfortunately, they filed for divorce in 2001 amid mutual cheating accusations.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Ford met Flockhart at the 59th Golden Globes award ceremony in 2002. The same year they officially started dating. The couple exchanged wedding vows on Valentine's Day in 2010 and despite a massive age gap of 22 years are still going steady. Ford, recently gave a shout-out to his wife, Calista Flockhart, calling her his support system, when he won the Career Achievement Critics Choice Award 2024.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

The couple wed in 2015 in a close-knit wedding ceremony in a 12th-century medieval church in a small village on the Isle of White. Do we need to mention the special day the couple chose for their union? Having been married for 9 years, Cumberbatch and Hunter are parents to three children – Christopher, Hal, and Finn.

Liberty Ross and Jimmy Lovine

English model Liberty Ross married 25-year-old Jimmy Lovine on Valentine's Day in 2016. In keeping with the color of the day and the theme of the wedding, celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks, and more marked their presence, wearing red, at their wedding ceremony to shower blessings on the newly married couple.

Elton John and Renate Blauel

British singer Elton John first met Renate Blauel, a German sound engineer, in 1983, while finishing his album Too Low for Zero. They soon became good friends and a year later, Elton and Renate married each other on Feb 14, in Sydney, Australia. Their marriage lasted four years and ended after John came out as gay. The former couple continues to be on amicable terms though, with John now being happily married to Canadian-British filmmaker David Furnish.

Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein

Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone and investigative journalist Phil Bronstein tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 1998. Their wedding took place at Stone’s Beverly Villas home. The couple, however, called it quits in 2004, six years after their marriage. The exes had adopted a child together in 2001, over whom they endured an ugly custody battle.

Advertisement

Keri Russel and Shane Deary

Keri married long-time boyfriend Shane Deary in an intimate wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day in 2007, while she was expecting their first child. However, their marriage ended in 2013.

Advertisement

Prince and Mayte Garcia

Prince and Mayte wed on Valentine’s Day in 1996. The same year, Garcia gave birth to a son, Bly Gregory. Unfortunately, their son was born with a rare genetic disorder that took his life only after a week of his birth. In the following years, Garcia became pregnant again but miscarried the child. With the deaths of their children taking a toll on their marriage, the couple separated in 2000. In 2016, Garcia told the Mirror, “I believe a child dying between a couple either makes you stronger, or it doesn't. For me, it was very, very hard to move forward, and for us as a couple, I think it probably broke us.”