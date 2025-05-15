Sanam Teri Kasam 2 EXCLUSIVE: Will Mawra Hocane be part of Harshvardhan Rane-led film's sequel? Vinay Sapru reveals

Fans have been asking for a sequel to the 2016 romantic film Sanam Teri Kasam since it was re-released in cinemas in February 2025. The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer proved to be a huge success when it hit cinemas again after 9 years. In an exclusive conversation with Hindi Rush, the film's co-director, Vinay Sapru, opened up about Sanam Teri Kasam 2's star cast and revealed that it won't have Hocane in the lead.

Advertisement

Directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao got into an in-depth conversation about the making of Sanam Teri Kasam, why it didn't work at the box office initially, its re-release getting the due credit, and the much-awaited sequel.

When asked about the star cast, Vinay said, "Mawra (Hocane) to nahi hai (Mawra Hocane won't be there)."

A few days back, Harshavardhan Rane also took to Instagram stories and shared that he won't be a part of the sequel if the previous cast returns. The actor was hinting towards Mawra, following which both of them had an online battle.

Meanwhile, talking about why STK didn't work when it was originally released in the cinemas, Vinay said they were "almost betrayed" by the studio. He revealed that the film was bought after making big promises regarding the promotions, but as time passed, the studio's team started ignoring them and avoided picking up calls.

Advertisement

Talking about the lack of promotions for the film, he revealed that the marketing team didn't care to promote it even after a steady performance at the box office for 4 days. Vinay recalled that when he requested the marketing head to give it a chance, she told him, "Next time, make a better film and come. I had to force my assistants to watch your film. Your film is so pathetic."

Sapru spilled the beans about Sanam Teri Kasam 2 and shared that he and Radhika had plans for the sequel while making the first film itself. However, due to the first part's disappointing performance, they had to put the sequel on the back burner. He added that they are working on STK 2 now since there's a demand for it after the re-release.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: When Salman Khan had special suggestion for Shefali Jariwala's sensational Kaanta Laga music video directors