Meet actor born into music family, named by Lata Mangeshkar, has worked with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and is now making waves in OTT space

The actor we’re talking about in this piece was born into a music family. He was named by singer Lata Mangeshkar. This actor has worked in many Bollywood movies, including those with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and other popular stars. He is now making waves in the OTT space. Were you able to guess the name? Yes, we mean Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Neil Nitin Mukesh is the son of singer Nitin Mukesh and the grandson of singer Mukesh. Lata Mangeshkar was the one to name him after astronaut Neil Armstrong. The actor made his debut with the movie Johnny Gaddaar in 2007. He garnered a lot of praise for his performance.

Aa Dekhen Zara, New York, 7 Khoon Maaf, Players, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and more are some of the titles in Neil’s filmography. New York is a 2009 thriller movie directed by Kabir Khan. It also starred John Abraham and Katrina Kaif. The film received a lot of acclaim for its performances. Meanwhile, Neil worked with Salman Khan in the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The family drama was released in 2015.

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently featured in some exciting OTT projects. He was seen in the 2024 thriller film Hisaab Barabar with R. Madhavan, which was released on ZEE5. The actor’s latest appearance was in the musical drama series Hai Junoon. He plays the role of Gagan Ahuja, a mentor.

The cast of the show also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Priyank Sharma, Santana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Bhavin Bhanushali, Yukti Thareja, and more. Hai Junoon premiered on JioHotstar on May 16, 2025.

On the personal front, Neil Nitin Mukesh tied the knot with Rukmini Sahay in 2017. They welcomed a daughter in 2018. She is named Nurvi.

Coming to his social media presence, Neil Nitin Mukesh has an active Instagram account, where he shares regular updates from his professional and personal life. He enjoys a following of 1.4 million on the platform.

