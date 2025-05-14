Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's crime thriller sequel nets Rs 3.75 crore

Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is among the highest-grossing films of Bollywood this year. The film on income tax raids stars Ajay Devgn as the main lead, who has reprised his role as Amay Patnaik from the original movie, Raid. The Raid sequel has finished 14 days of its theatrical run. Here's how much Raid 2 earned today.

Advertisement

Raid 2, which hit the screens on May 1, 2025, collected Rs 92.75 crore in its extended opening week. In the second weekend, the crime thriller recorded Rs 24 crore net business. Then, the Ajay Devgn starrer fetched Rs 4.5 crore on the second Monday, followed by Rs 4.75 crore on the second Tuesday.

Now, the Raid sequel has collected Rs 3.75 crore net on the second Wednesday at the box office. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 129.75 crore at the Indian box office. In 14 days, the crime drama has almost touched the Rs 130 crore mark.

Day/Week Net India Collection Week 1 Rs 92.75 crore Day 9 Rs 4.75 crore Day 10 Rs 8 crore Day 11 Rs 11.25 crore Day 12 Rs 4.5 crore Day 13 Rs 4.75 crore Day 14 Rs 3.75 crore Total Rs 129.75 crore

Raid 2 clashed with The Bhootnii during its release. It performed way better than the latter, which had a disappointing fate at the box office. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, the film is currently competing with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 marks the sequel to the 2018 release, Raid, which finished its theatrical run at Rs 98 crore back then.

Advertisement

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn's latest crime thriller nets Rs 4.75 crore on second Tuesday