Cannes Film Festival 2025: Kim Go Eun dons caped jumpsuit at Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning screening

The Goblin’s wife has arrived! Korean actor Kim Go Eun has made her way to the Cannes Film Festival 2025, and it’s for a reason we never thought we’d see. The famed star was spotted walking the red carpet for the Cannes screening of the awaited action film Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett reprising their roles for the eighth instalment.

Following a morning photocall, which starred the lead actor and was joined by the director and other cast members from the show, the screening is scheduled for the evening.

Among the many takers of the film, a surprising face in the form of actress Kim Go Eun was seen walking the red carpet. Out and about in her very talked-about haircut, the 33-year-old posed for the cameras in a sparkly black jumpsuit, worn over high heels with minimal makeup and jewellery. The x-factor of the outfit—a must for the Cannes film festival—came in the form of a netted cape, worn like a jacket, followed by a trail.

The talented actress smiled for the cameras, waiting briefly as the ushers tried to get her moving, and even broke into her signature big smile, surely wowing the audience. Kim Go Eun is one of the first few Asian stars to have made their way to the film festival this year, especially after major snubs for Korean titles, which left them with no standing in the main competition.

As for Kim Go Eun herself, the popular actor was last seen in films like Exhuma and Love in the Big City, both receiving praise for her versatile on-screen presence. She recently confirmed her role reprisal for the upcoming third season of Yumi’s Cells after successful releases for the past two parts. The male lead for the show is yet to be revealed to the public.

On the other hand, Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning awaits a favorable verdict at the film festival, after initially likeable reactions from the viewers. Tom Cruise has not commented on the future of the series so far.

