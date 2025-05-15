Bollywood Newswrap, May 14: Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ Musical surprise, Ajay Devgn's son Yug enters industry and more

Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ Musical is scheduled to debut at the Manchester Opera House in London. Ajay Devgn’s son, Yug Devgan, makes his debut in the industry by dubbing for the Hindi version of the film Karate Kid: Legends. Check out some big headlines of the day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of May 14, 2025:

Advertisement

1. Shah Rukh Khan visited Come Fall in Love-The DDLJ musical rehearsals

The DDLJ Musical, based on Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), is scheduled to debut at the Manchester Opera House in the UK from May 29 to June 21, 2025. Hence, the superstar made a visit to the production’s rehearsal room in London.

2. Ajay Devgn's son Yug Devgan debuts in the industry

Following the footsteps of his parents, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Yug Devgan has stepped into the industry. The teenager recently lent his voice for the Hindi version of the film Karate Kid: Legends. After the fun trailer launch of the movie, the proud father dropped a picture featuring is son and spoke about teaching him the tricks of the trade while he is young.

3. Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor come together for King

Siddharth Anand has now gotten Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff together for King starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. A source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Siddharth Anand narrated the basic world of King to Jackie Shroff along with his character arc, and the actor took no time to come on board the film. Jackie is all excited to embark on this action-packed journey with Shah Rukh Khan and the team. Jackie feels that Shah Rukh Khan is the most accomplished and large-hearted producers of Indian Cinema, and is looking forward to being on the sets on King.”

Advertisement

4. Lisa Mishra drops big update for Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae 2

Lisa Mishra, who is a part of Call Me Bae 2, told Bollywood Hungama that the shooting would begin this year. She mentioned that the entire team was very excited to return to the set and credited director Collin D'Cunha for creating an environment "where everyone was an equal." She added, “I know that all of us are begging to be back on the sets!”

5. Bhool Chuk Maaf gets a new theatrical release date

After a legal row between Maddock & PVRInox, Bhool Chuk Maaf gets a new theatrical release date. According to a source close to the development, “The court has passed its order in the Maddock Films vs PVRInox Cinemas case. Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will now release in cinemas on May 23, 2025. Maddock Films plans to resume its marketing campaign from May 15.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: When Salman Khan had special suggestion for Shefali Jariwala's sensational Kaanta Laga music video directors