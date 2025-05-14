Ryan Reynolds’ Ex-Wife Scarlett Johansson Addresses Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively Lawsuit: ‘Such Weird Timing’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of s*xual misconduct.

Scarlett Johansson is finally giving her two cents about the headline-making legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, calling it "such weird timing" as her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, is headed for release.

While Johansson is not directly involved in the lawsuit, her film is backed by Wayfarer Studios, which was co-founded by Baldoni and is currently involved in the It Ends Wth Us controversy.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair published on May 14, Johansson addressed the connection, noting that although she never met Baldoni during the making of the film, she had a positive experience with his company.

"They were super supportive throughout the process. But yeah, such weird timing," she said, referring to Wayfarer Studios' involvement in the lawsuit. The film, which is also backed by Sony Pictures Classics, is expected to be released later this year.

In another development, Steve Sarowitz, Baldoni's producing partner and a key figure in the organization, recently announced that Wayfarer Foundation is shutting down. He confirmed the decision on May 2 in an Instagram statement.

"Upon unanimous decision of the board of directors, today we will begin the process of sunsetting the Foundation," Sarowitz said. He shared that all current grant commitments will be honored and operations will be wound down with care.

Baldoni, 41, was a founding board member of the Wayfarer Foundation, which aimed to "advance humankind spiritually towards a future peaceful world civilization" through supporting "spiritually rooted and justice-oriented nonprofits."

It Ends With Us Legal Drama Explained!

Months after the release of It Ends With Us, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni for s*xual harassment in the workplace and engaging in "social manipulation" to "destroy" her reputation.

Baldoni filed a counter lawsuit in response and accused the Gossip Girl actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of defamation. Several public statements, text messages, and court filings have brought the case into the spotlight.

The trial will begin in March 2026. Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman could be called in to testify.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

