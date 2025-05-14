Elizabeth Hurley Reacts to Mixed Reactions Owing Her New Romance With Billy Ray Cyrus: ‘It’s Not Surprising to Me…’

Elizabeth Hurley responded to the public reaction to her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus. The actress, who went Instagram official with the musician on Easter Day, revealed that the people and the fans of the celebrities have found Hurley and Cyrus' coming together romantically to be surprising.

On the contrary, the movie star stated that it is not surprising at all, as the duo has been quite similar in many ways.

Advertisement

In conversation with Page Six, the Bedazzled star explained, "I think people found Billy and I being together a little surprising." She further said, "It's not surprising to me because we're actually quite similar and get on extremely well."

Detailing the commonalities between her and the country singer, Hurley shared that they both laugh a lot and love country music and movies. The actress went on to add, "We've got a lot in common - and cowboy boots, definitely."

In another interview with the European news outlet, the mom of one revealed her plans to spend quality time together with Cyrus in England. She claimed she would soon fly to her native place, and the Achy Breaky Heart crooner would join her later.

The Gossip Girl alum went on to state, "We are very happy; we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together."

Advertisement

Moreover, the actress' statements come weeks after Billy Cyrus opened up about his new love story with Hurley on The Ty Bentil Show. She praised his partner and also compared her to his good friend, Dolly Parton.

The couple met each other on the sets of the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise. However, they got romantically involved after Elizabeth Hurley reached out to the musician via text, following his split from Firerose.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Grace Charity Gala in Germany; Billy Ray Cyrus Skips the Event