Ironheart Trailer: Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams Returns to MCU Following Her Brief Glimpse in Wakanda Forever; WATCH

Dominique Thorne is set to return as Riri Williams in the upcoming Marvel series, Ironheart. The actress previously made a brief appearance in her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie showcased Williams as the one to be tracked down by Shuri and Okoye, after she successfully built a device that detected vibranium through all kinds of materials.

Advertisement

In the new series, the actress will reprise her role as the MCU moves to Chicago, where Riri will be making iron suits. As for the plot, the official synopsis of the show reads, “Genius teenage inventor Riri Williams creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.”

The fans are not to expect the origin of Riri’s story to date back to the events of Wakanda Forever, as the actress told The Wrap previously that the movie dropped the fans right “in the midst of her experience.”

Further in her conversation with the media portal, Thorne shared, “And it just so happens that that experience is taking her totally out of her world, in which she was quite comfortable, and into several worlds that are not her own.”

She continued, “but that she does indeed have to reckon with, because it is her own ambition that has created the circumstances that these folks find themselves in, herself included.”

Advertisement

As the trailer opens, the audience witnesses Riri stuck in an elevator. While she tries the buttons, a voiceover tells her that in about 3 minutes, the air in the lift won’t be breathable. Williams asks him, “What is this?” and the voice responds, “Your interview. You’ll suffocate and die unless you break the device on the floor.”

For the cast members, Thorne is joined by Anthony Ramos, Manny Montana, Shea Coulie, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Lyric Ross, among others.

The series will be available to stream on Disney+ from June 24.

ALSO READ: ‘Had My Reservations’: Dominique Thorne Almost Declined Ironheart Role In Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever