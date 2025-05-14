Zendaya Reacts to Met Gala 2025 Twinning Moment With Anna Sawai in Sweetest Way Possible

Zendaya and Anna Sawai had a memorable twinning moment at the 2025 Met Gala, and despite online comparisons, there's no tension between the two stars. In fact, Zendaya made sure to show kindness after the fashion coincidence by sending Sawai flowers.

Both actresses appeared at the event in strikingly similar white tailored suits. Zendaya wore a Louis Vuitton suit with flared pants, while Sawai chose a Dior outfit featuring wide-leg trousers. The resemblance quickly went viral, with fans debating 'who wore it best.' However, behind the scenes, the reaction was all positive.

Law Roach, Zendaya's longtime stylist, cleared the air during an interview with Entertainment Tonight posted on May 13. "I think people thought that there was some type of disappointment on our end," Roach said. "(Sawai's) stylist Karla Welch and I are very friendly, we've known each other for years, and Karla and I talked. Zendaya sent Anna flowers, you know, because it was her first Met."

Roach was captured in a candid moment during a separate interview with Hello Beautiful, where he reacted to Sawai's entrance by saying, "I am dying 'cause she's got on Zendaya's look. I'm so glad we came early." However, he later acknowledged that both women looked amazing and had different inspirations behind their outfits.

Law Roach said there was no disappointment over the twinning moment and shared that both stars were simply paying tribute to different icons: Anna Sawai drew inspiration from Yoko Ono, while Zendaya's look was influenced by Diana Ross and Bianca Jagger. He added that both actresses looked great and were beautiful in their own right.

Anna Sawai, known for her role in Shogun, also addressed the moment on Instagram last week. “I know a lot of people have a lot to say, and trust me, I admire her too,” she wrote. “But most importantly, I’m so happy with my look, so please be happy for me too.”

Sawai’s stylist, Karla Welch, echoed the supportive tone. She praised Law Roach’s creative approach and humorously added that their outfit could also be seen as a tribute to Zendaya.

