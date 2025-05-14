Superman Trailer: David Corenswet Reflects on Aftermath of War in Interview With Lois Lane; WATCH
David Corenswet dons the Superman suit in the upcoming DC movie. Following the first trailer of Superman receiving millions of views, James Gunn dropped another preview.
The DC head and director, James Gunn, has dropped the new trailer for his upcoming movie, Superman. With David Corenswet donning the superhero suit, fans are highly anticipating the film’s release.
After the last trailer went on to gather 250 million views on the streaming platform, it created a record for the most-watched trailer ever for DC comics and Warner Bros.
As for the new preview dropped by the studios, Superman has come under fire, despite stopping a war. The trailer opens with Lois Lane, portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan, interviewing the latter and asking some strong and controversial questions towards him.
As the trailer progresses, Superman faces wrath from the public and comes under media scrutiny. However, he still gets up and fights the evil of Lex Luthor.
For the cast members, Corenswet and the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star are joined by Nicholas Hoult, Skyler Gisondo, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Edi Gathegi. Moreover, the upcoming DC film marks the first solo Superman film in a decade, after the superhero made an appearance in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.
Speaking about her character, Brosnahan expressed her excitement about playing the role onscreen. In conversation with Variety during the SAG Awards 2024, the actress revealed, “I have always loved Lois Lane.”
She further added, “She’s smart, ambitious, and can be funny. She knows she’s the smartest person in the room more often than not. When the opportunity came on… I’m such a fan of James Gunn from afar.”
Superman is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11.
