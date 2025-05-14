Justin Bieber Baffles Fans With Strange Rant About God, Alaska and Rats in Now-Deleted Post Amid Concerns Over D*ug Use

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to d*ug addiction.

Justin Bieber has once again sparked concern over his d*ug use among his fans. He posted a strange series of videos on social media, in which he used a face-distorting filter to discuss weird topics like fishing in Alaska, religion, and rats.

On Monday, the 31-year-old pop star uploaded a 13-slide video carousel, which he instantly deleted. In the clips, Bieber recalled a fishing trip to Alaska when he was a teenager.

“I was over there, I was fishing on the dock... I must’ve been 17, 18, 18, 19,” he said. “I reeled them in, Bobby, I reeled them in... a half dozen on a good day. That’s just a little thing called Alaska living.”

The conversation quickly took a spiritual turn, with Bieber referencing his Christian faith. “G-o-d. Our boy Jesus, he’s got a plan, and he works all things together for Gucci,” he said, clarifying that “Gucci” means “good.”

The singer then shifted focus to rodents, saying, “They want to be like a rat, stealing your cheese. Running the little wheel, going crazy, trying to take away every last bit of your sanity.”

In two slides, Bieber spoke about the importance of “loyalty and conviction,” saying he lives by those values. He also emphasized sacrifice and hard work, saying, “Are you willing to sacrifice the very bones in your body? I am.”

The video series ended with Bieber saying: “I wanna tease ya. I wanna lima bean squeeze ya, but that ain’t the dealio here.” This incident adds to growing concerns over Bieber’s behavior, both online and in public.

Despite his rep’s denial of drug use earlier this year, the singer has been seen smoking marijuana on several occasions, including at Coachella, where he was spotted lighting up a joint next to his 15-year-old brother. A video showed his wife, Hailey Bieber, moving the teen away.

Last week, Bieber also posted a photo of himself using a glass bong.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with addiction, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

