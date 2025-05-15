'It cost me Rs 90,000 for...': Dabangg actor Tinnu Anand reacts to backlash for voicing against dog attack

Veteran Bollywood actor Tinnu Anand received massive backlash after his WhatsApp message, threatening to harm stray dogs in Mumbai, went viral. Now, the actor has reacted to the hate coming his way, stating, 'It cost me Rs 90,000.' Read on!

After irking a group of individuals by threatening to harm stray dogs in Mumbai, Tinnu Anand gave his first statement. During a conversation with The Free Press Journal, the veteran Bollywood actor defended himself and stood by his statement. The Dabangg actor told the publication that he meant everything he said in his WhatsApp message.

He added, “My daughter has broken her wrist and she's been treated since the last one month and it cost me Rs 90,000 for her being operated twice now.” Sharing what happened to his daughter, the actor stated that her pet dog was attacked by 3 stray dogs in their society, and while trying to save her pet, she fell and broke her wrist.

“I want to talk to these dog lovers. If they doubt these dogs so much, they feed them, they look after them, then why not put a leash on them?” Anand questioned, adding that he is 80 years old and if any dog attacks him, he has every right to defend himself.

Addressing the backlash coming his way, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor expressed that people online have “diuretic fingers” who have been typing away messages. However, they don’t affect him because he has been ignoring them completely, as he knows what he has written. He further expressed that he didn’t say so to attack the dogs but to defend himself. “These people are quoting the Supreme Court order. Where does the Supreme Court say that you can't defend yourself against a dog attacking you?” Tinnu concluded.

For the unaware, Tinnu Anand wrote in his viral message that while he was returning from a horrifying shoot, he was greeted by terrifying dogs barking. “Challenge taken. Have a hockey stick to face them... am warning all dog lovers hereon... take them home OR then face my wrath... my society is given advance notice,” he stated in his text.

Soon after his message went viral, a case was filed at the Versova Police Station.

