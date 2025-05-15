6 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Sonam Kapoor clicked outside late grandmom's residence, Ajay Devgn-Yug attend Karate Kid: Legends trailer launch
Sonam Kapoor and others spotted outside late Nirmal Kapoor's Mumbai home. Ajay Devgn attends Karate Kid: Legends Hindi trailer launch with son Yug. Here are some big celeb spottings of the day.
From Sonam Kapoor, to Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, almost the entire Kapoor family came to late Nirmal Kapoor’s residence for a special pooja. Ajay Devgn came to the Hindi trailer launch of Karate Kid: Legends with his son, Yug Devgan. Suniel Shetty, Diana Penty, and others were also spotted out and about on May 14, 2025.
1. Sonam Kapoor and others clicked outside Nirmal Kapoor’s residence
On May 14, 2025, the Kapoors hosted an intimate pooja to mark the 13th day of the sad demise of matriarch Nirmal Kapoor. For the solemn ceremony, Sonam Kapoor arrived donning a blue cotton suit. She was joined by other family members, including Nirmal Kapoor’s sons Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi were also spotted at the late celeb’s home in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala.
2. Ajay Devgn with son Yug at Hindi trailer launch of Karate Kid: Legends
Ajay Devgn’s son, Yug Devgan, stepped into the industry by lending his voice for the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends. On May 14, 2025, the trailer launch of the upcoming film was hosted, which was attended by the father-son duo.
3. Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi promote their film
Suniel Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi were recently snapped promoting their film, Kesari Veer. The senior Bollywood actor looked dapper in his denim-on-denim look. As for Sooraj, he rocked a bright red shirt with a pair of black denim pants and matching shoes. The movie also features Aakanksha Sharma.
4. Diana Penty dazzles with her sweet smile
Model-actor Diana Penty slayed summer fashion as she was recently spotted at Excel office in Mumbai’s Bandra neighborhood. The diva wore a plain brown t-shirt with beige pants and posed for the paparazzi with her sweet smile.
5. Konkona Sen Sharma at Gram Chikitsalay’s screening
After a long time, Konkona Sen Sharma was spotted out and about in the city. The actress recently attended the special screening of Amol Parashar’s latest web series, Gram Chikitsalay.
6. Rasika Dugal blooms in floral attire
Another Bollywood celeb who went out on May 14, 2025, is Rasika Dugal. The talented actress was spotted in a floral kurta, which she teamed up with matching pants.
